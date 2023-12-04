“Gone Are The Days When People Insult Leaders”

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Liberia’s President-Elect Joseph Boakai has cautioned those Liberians in the consistent habit of insulting leaders to discontinue.

President-elect Boakai, addressed hundreds of volunteers in Paynesville recently when he launched a massive cleaning-up exercise and told the gatherings that gone are the days when people would call on the radio and insult leaders.

According to him, such will not be done under his leader stressing that insulting leaders will not develop the country.

The Liberian President-elect noted that his administration will have City Majors to ensure that cities are kept clean at all times.He said one of the things that has been affecting the country’s progress is the lack of leadership.

It is not clear yet if the caution by President-elect Boakai will undo the outgoing President George Weah’s tolerant of the freedom of the press and speech that gave rise to those of the opposition mostly Unity Party at the time including Montserrado’s County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah to insult the President and other government officials.

The President-elect however did not inform the public if his administration would arrest whoever insults leaders of his government.

But in reaction to the President-elect’s cautioning those Liberians to do away with insulting their leaders, some supporters of the outgoing ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) took to their social media pages to challenge the incoming government to crackdown on the freedom of speech and that of the press.

According to Groba Leo Williams, a supporter of the CDC, the President-elect should focus on Representative Yekeh Kolubaqh and Prophet Key who might be caught in such act. Charles B. Blay Jr. disclosed that the biggest Amanda and Awatu is coming on Capitol Hill stressing that the same thing the Unity Party supporters did in the last six years will be reciprocated.

As for Gregory Hinneh Kpalo, he urged the President-elect to continue what he calls, “Your children’s play, you shall see very soon.”

Meanwhile, report from the United States says Liberia’s President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has received a rousing welcome from the Liberian community in the US.

According to information from the United States, especially members of the Liberian community gathered in their numbers to receive the President-elect Boakai with reported planned colorful program during his arrival in the United State.

According to GNN-Liberia in New York, specifically, those Liberians residing in Minnesota, Staten Island, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and other states where Liberians are residents had appropriate programs to welcome the President-elect.

“We planned a colorful program for the President-elect and his delegation to congratulate him for his recent election as Liberia’s next President,” a source and one of the organizers of the welcoming program speaking told a Liberian news outlet via mobile phone from the United States.