MONROVIA-Police in Monrovia has charged and sent to court former Chief Justice of Liberia, Gloria Musu Scott, and other family members.

Cllr. Scott and others have been charged by the Liberia National Police with murder, criminal conspiracy, and false testimony to law enforcement officers.

According to a report from the Liberia National Police Headquarters, former Justice Scott was handed an arrest warrant and charged with the crime of murder, criminal conspiracy and false testimony to law enforcement officers, in the case involving the killing of her daughter Charloe Musu sometime in March this year.

Those indicted are Rebecca Youdeh-Wisner, Gertrude Newton and Alice Johnson. It was earlier reported yesterday morning of a plan to formally indict the former Chief Justice.

Prior to the charge, sources within the corridors of the Ministry of Justice and Police hinted that former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu Scott and three members of her family were expected to make an appearance at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police yesterday, June 20, 2023.

The Liberia National Police (LNP), last Wednesday, requested the Legal Team of Justice Scott to present her and three other family members on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:00 am, but their appearance was postponed to Friday, June 16, 2023.

On Friday morning, amid heavy deployment of riot and armed police on the grounds of the LNP Headquarters, Justice Scott’s lawyers presented a letter of excuse, asking for an extension to Tuesday, June 20, 2023, citing health reasons.

The crime of murder is a first-degree felony under the law of Liberia, hence is non-billable.

This comes after months of mounting calls on the Government of Liberia to ensure justice is served in the alleged incident at the former justice’s home that led to the death of her daughter Challeo Musu.

In February of this year, it was a sad one for former Chief Justice of Liberia, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott when her home was allegedly attacked by people claiming to be armed robbers.

According to an unconfirmed report from the scene of the robbery, a student of the Stars University is said to be the niece of Cllr. Scott was killed during the burglary, while another relative is said to be critically injured.

Neighbors and bystanders explained to journalists that the robbery victim, identified as Charlotte was pronounced dead after efforts were made to resuscitate her from the wound of the stabbing she sustained during the burglary while Alice Johnson, Cllr. Scott’s grandchild was also at the hospital undergoing treatment for wounds she sustained.

There have been two different attempts of attack on the compound of Cllr. Scott. She was turned over to the police on Tuesday by her lawyers who later discuss to the press her being charged with the above crimes.

If the police succeed in forwarding Cllr. Scott will spend her first night at the Monrovia Central prison as the crime is a first-degree felony under Liberian law.

Cllr. Scott is a member of the Liberian National Bar Association and a co-founder of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia. She was an Assistant Professor at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

Cllr. Scott was appointed Chief Justice of the five-member Supreme Court in 1997 after the court was reconstituted following the civil war and the election of Charles Taylor. In February 2003, Scott read a ruling of the court which said it did not have legal jurisdiction over the rebel Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) to stop the second civil war to conduct a National Census before the 2003 Elections. She served on the court until August 2003, when the Transitional Government took effect.

At the 2005 Elections, Cllr. Scott became the Junior Senator of Maryland County, representing the Alliance for Peace and Democracy. In 2008, she spoke to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission about the need to look further beyond the events of 1979.

She lost her Senate seat in the 2011 Elections. Cllr. Scott was the Chairperson of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) which convened from 2013 to 2015. The CRC visited all 73 Electoral Districts and collected a total of 56,729 views from citizens.

In this role, Scott advocated for the participation of women as well as for the education of girls. Scott presented the Committee’s final report to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in August 2015. In 2016, Cllr. Scott was named as one of several judges said to be bad debtors by the Liberia Banker Association, which said she had failed to pay US$11,241.04 owed to the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

Meanwhile, the family of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu-Scott has confirmed the charges levied against her by the Liberia National Police in connection to the death of Charlotte Musu.

The former Maryland County Senator is charged with murder, conspiracy, and making false statements to law enforcement officers. The younger son of the accused former Senator of Maryland County is threatening to pursue legal action against Freedom Radio Liberia Station Manager Abraham Godsent Wheon for allegedly tarnishing his mother’s reputation. The Liberia National Police has not officially spoken on the matter up to press time.