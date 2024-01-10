Gloria Scott Falls!



By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Jani-10-TNR: Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, Liberia’s former Chief Justice and former member of the Liberian Senate along with three of her relatives have been sentenced to life imprisonment after five months of trying to prove her innocence before Criminal Court “A.”

Justice Scott and others’ sentencing comes in the wake of a legal battle between the Government of Liberia and the legal team of the Scott family in connection with the death of Charloe Musu, a foster daughter of Cllr. Scott who was stabbed multiple times in February 2023 at the home of the former Chief Justice.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Roosevelt Wille of Criminal Court “A,” announced the sentence of the former states woman and her family stating that they have been sentenced for lifetime, a punishment that will be served at the Monrovia Central Prison.

In rendering his judgment, Judge Wille said regretfully the death sentence had been suspended which implies that the Judge awarded the indictment’s hanging. Their life imprisonment sentence takes effect right after the Tuesday, January 9, 2023 judgment by the court.

On December 21, 2023, a 15-member jury panel handed down a guilty verdict against Justice Gloria Musu-Scott, former Liberian Chief Justice and her three relatives including Gertrude Newton, Alice Johnson and Rebecca Youdeh-Wisner for the death of Charlie Musu in February of last year.

The case dates back to February 2023 following an alleged attack on the home of Justice Scott that led to the subsequent death of CharloeMusu her niece after being stabbed multiple times.

In June of 2023, Scott and her three relatives mentioned above were arrested and indicted for the crimes of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Giving False Reports to State Security in connection to the February incident at Justice Scott’s home something that resulted in the death of the Charloe.

The state indictment alleged that the intruder armed themselves with sharp an instruments which it believed to be a knife and pepper spray, willfully, intentionally, purposely, and maliciously inflicted several bodily injuries on the deceased resulting in her subsequent death at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town.

Following a five-month trial into the case, the juror of fact unanimously agreed with the state that Justice Scott and her three relatives killed the deceased finding them guilty of all three charges listed above.

The judge said the juror verdict was correct and that the state provided beyond all reasonable doubts the charges against Scott and her relatives.