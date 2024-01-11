Gifty’s Family Urges Incoming Gov’t

Monrovia-Jan-11-TNR: The four Auditors whose deaths remain a mystery

Sylvester Lama, husband of the late Gift Lame an Auditor of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) who died under mysterious circumstances, is calling on the incoming government to open an investigation into the death of his wife and other auditors and individuals who mysteriously died under the George Weah regime.

Mr. Lama who has consistently said that his wife’s death was a state sponsor one, has joined many Liberians calling on the Boakai-led government to set up a new investigative panel to look into those cases and come up with findings.

Lame noted that there are many unaddressed inconsistencies in the state investigative findings into different deaths that occur between 2018 and 2023 as such, setting up a new committee would help address suspicion and disbelief in the minds of citizens toward the security.

Mr. Lame wife was one of four auditors who mysteriously died under the Weah’s regime. Since the death of his wife, Lame has consistently accused the government of killing his wife to seal their corrupt deal.

According to him, his wife and others had done a major audit that could have put many Weah’s official’s feet to the fire when she was mysteriously killed.

He also wants the new investigation to thoroughly question the parking attendant and the guy who discovered the lifeless bodies of his wife and co-worker in a vehicle on Broad Street, as well as trace where the food found in the vehicle on the date of their discovery of their bodies to understand what went wrong.