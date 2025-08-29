Ghana To Host Young Political Leadership School Africa 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

Ghana is set to host the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) 2026, marking a major milestone in advancing youth political leadership across the continent.

For nearly a decade, NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development has trained more than 1,230 emerging leaders from 13 African countries, providing them with practical skills in governance tracking, advocacy, and capacity building. Many of these alumni have gone on to assume key leadership positions and are now making meaningful contributions to democratic development across Africa.

On August 26, NAYMOTE’s Executive Director, Eddie D. Jarwolo, visited Accra, Ghana where he held high-level discussions with Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and President of the MILLS Institute for Transformational Leadership Development, and Elections Consultant Asante Kissi.

According to reports, the dialogue focused on establishing the Ghana Chapter of YPLS Africa, aimed at expanding the program’s reach and engaging young leaders from across the continent.

In his remarks, Mr. Jarwolo emphasized that expanding YPLS Africa beyond Liberia into West Africa was a crucial step toward building a stronger network of young leaders. “Our mission is to develop context-specific training modules that prepare young Africans to engage constructively in politics, strengthen democratic culture, and promote accountable governance,” he said.

Ghana, widely recognized for its peaceful democratic transitions and leadership role within ECOWAS, has been described as an ideal venue for the 2026 program.

Mr. Kissi highlighted the importance of equipping Africa’s youth with the knowledge and resilience needed to resist political manipulation and actively contribute to good governance.

The collaboration among NAYMOTE, the MILLS Institute, and Ghanaian stakeholders represents a new chapter for YPLS Africa-one committed to empowering young leaders to champion democracy, transparency, and inclusive governance across the continent.