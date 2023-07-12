“George Weah Must Go”

By: Washington Tumany Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

MONROVIA-Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction has called on citizens of Nimba County to ensure that President George Weah is booted out of power democratically in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections.

In 2017, the Nimba County Senator strongly supported President Weah’s presidential ambition that led the Coalition for Democratic Change to victory.

The Nimba County political godfather did keep up the political marriage with President Weah’s reelection until recently when Unity Party Standard-bearer, Joesph Boakai selected the Political Leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Senator Jeremiah Koung as his Vice Running Mate.

Speaking at one of the political gatherings in Nimba County during the official presentation of the Vice Running Mate of former Vice President Joeshop Boakai of Unity Party, Senator Koung, Senator Johnson said it is time for the Nimba people to ensure that Amb. Boakai is elected.

Senator Johnson said President Weah only focused on his people from the Southeastern region by giving them all of the lucrative positions in the government and only give Nimba the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication with few deputy positions.

The former strong political ally of President Weah and the CDC revealed that per their political agreement in 2017, President Weah was to give four ministers positions to Nimba, four deputy ministers position, four assistant ministers position, and some managing directors positions an agreement that President Weah did not maintain for the past five years.

He further alleged that President Weah used US$1.5 million from the Nimba County Social Development Found for his personal use in the building of houses at the dethronement of the people.

He further alleged that President Weah and his government owed the people of Nimba nine million United States Dollars which he’s yet to repay up to the present.

Senator Johnson unleashed some critical information to the electorates concerning President Weah-led government including road connectivity in Nimba.

He said all of the roads constructed in Nimba are not President Weah’s making but the Unity Party of Joesph Boakai and their developmental partners stressing that President Weah lacks the capacity to encourage investors to invest in Liberia.