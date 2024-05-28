General Liberia News:I’M STRUGGLING, BUT THANKFUL

Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Monrovia-mother of four children, Lucy Gbelemah, has been an unhappy woman since she gave birth to her first baby 15 years ago, who was born with a Clubfoot, a condition she said she found unbearable to deal with. But the once unhappy Gbelemah has expressed gratitude because her daughter’s clubfoot has healed, and now she is schooling.

Princess Brown, the oldest of her four surviving children, was disowned by her father because of the clubfoot condition, she narrated.

Not only was Princess born with clubfoot, but her little brother who later died after undergoing Ponseti treatment like her big sister, was born with the same condition. She said her children’s ages range from 15, 13, 5, and 2 years six months.

She narrated that when Princess father abandoned his child, she decided to be single, not to fall in love again, but was later convinced by Princess late little brother’s father who promised to love and care for her and the baby.

He, too, left because of the child’s clubfoot condition, Gbemeleh added.

Lucy became emotional when she was asked about her late son, who had clubfoot. She couldn’t hold back her tears from rolling down her face when she explained that Princess brother passoff (died) due to hardship.

“He was sick, and I never had money to take him to the hospital” she narrated, and added that life has not been easy with her, a single mother catering to herself and her remaining four kids.

“The fathers of her kids have abandoned them due to the health (Clubfoot) conditions,” she stressed further

“When I gave birth to Princess, her father disowned her and abandoned us because she had clubfoot. He told me that they do not have any cripple [disabled] child or children in their family. The same with her late little brother’s father” she lamented.

Lucy is often stigmatized by some of the people in her cycle because she gave birth to two kids who had a clubfoot condition. “They would tell me that I am suffering because of my ways because I born cripple children” she bemoaned.

The 36 years old mother of four has been on this difficult journey lonely without help from any family member. From a poor background, none of her relatives have enough to share with her as they live in the village where farming is a vocation.

As for single mothers, she makes a patata green garden or seeks low paying contracts to make ends meet [survive]. She nearly cut off one of her own fingers while making her cassava farm for her family’s upkeep.

Displaying the finger, she nearly cut off while gardening, Lucy began to cry, stating, “The living condition is not easy. It makes men grieve every day.”

Speaking of her daughter’s first year in school after a successful surgery, she explained she had to do the unusual by providing home care services for the lady who recommended her daughter for a free school.

She added, “I used to wash her clothes and do anything for her just for my child to go to school.”

Things changed after attending the tuition free school for two years.

This was because the lady who served as principal was dismissed from the school.

Lucy had no other option but to sell patata greens for her child to attain an education.

Hope and dreams

With all the struggles that she is enduring, the single has not lost hope as she keeps her head hard dreaming of a brighter and better future to come one day.

Her hope is placed hard on Princess’ success in attaining an education, praying that she stays focused so that one day their poor life changes and that they will tell their success stories.

At 15 years in 5th grade, Princess has reached her probity, transformations are visible in her body as she fastly moves towards being an adolescent girl.

Her mother, like any other parent, is worried that her child’s life for school was delayed due to the sickness, but with a high hope she said, “Thanks to Miracle Foot for helping to educate my child.”

Fifteen years have since passed, and the father of Princess has not been seen. At this point in her life, the 36 years old woman is playing the role of both the father and a mother.

Success Stories of MiracleFeet

The program that is being sponsored by Miracle Feet is changing lives for the better.

It has made hopeless mothers gain hope again that their children or children have the opportunity to reach their full potential and that they will not be discriminated against because of their condition.

The mother of the little princess is one of such parents.

Lucy said, “If they had not fixed my daughter’s clubfoot, she wouldn’t have had a good life” on grounds that those who have two good legs have difficulties needless to talk about someone with clubfoot.

She heard of the program through a friend one morning.

“When I heard about the clubfoot treatment, I was happy because I knew that my child would get better,” she added.

Being poor and couldn’t afford the transport fees of L$150 [1$] Lucy walked about to take a child to the clinic for treatment.

Sounding like an ambassador for clubfeet, she cautioned parents not to negate their child or children because through the help of God and Miraclefoot, there’s treatment that gives light after the toner.

Being appreciative of the program, the mother of four thanked the Miracle Feet program, which gave meaning to a new life to her child.

When she was approached by Miraclefoot with a pledge to educate her daughter, she was full of joy. She stated with tears in her eyes, “I told Rev. let the people come and help me to send my child to school to take me from this suffering.”

The mother praised her daughter for being smart in her school, but what makes her happier is that Princess is an obedient child who listens to her council.

She has advised her to remain that focus as she pursues her education without being distracted by having a loved one for now because having a boyfriend who might not be a help could increase their poverty.

Aside from what she is getting from MiracleFeet, the single mother of four is seeking for support to send her kids to school so that she can escape poverty.