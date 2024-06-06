General Liberia News:’ Crucify Kromah, Others’

Monrovia-Before his appointment by President Boakai early in February, Abraham Kromah was regarded by most Liberians as a messiah in consideration of his performance at the Liberia National Police during the reign of then President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Many had thought the ex-Deputy Police boss for Operations would have seen light at the entity where he showed his endowed pedigree, but President thought otherwise and sent him to the LDEA to chase drug users just as he did with armed robbers. But things are not going as expected at the LDEA, and the once admired AB Kromah is losing vapor evidenced by brouhaha at the LDEA under his watch. As The New Republic’s Washington Tumay Watson reports, those who once said hosanna are now saying ‘crucify him.’

While acknowledging the appropriateness of the suspension of the heads of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberians have equally called on President Joesph Boakai to do the needful by completely getting rid of the trios who have been lacked in a longstanding leadership crisis, which they believe is eroding the credibility of the entity charged with the task of scraping the country of drug and other narcotic substances.

The call for the total and unconditional dismissal of Director Abraham S. Kromah, Deputy Director General for Administration, Gbawou Kowou and Deputy for Operations Hassah Fadiga follows the president Boakai’s recent decision to suspend them from their respective duties.

However, some Liberians welcomed the President’s action with skepticism and urged him to ensure that the three government officials are investigated and findings from the investigation published.

The Liberians, most of whom callers on Truth FM morning show, described the fight against drugs as a vital exercise to the country’s transformation that those on the frontline in the fight of such pandemic, which is destroying the youthful population and are in conflict, should demonstrate seriousness and commitment.

Their actions, they callers claimed are not healthy for the forward march of the country and its human resource development initiatives.

According to them, lots of the young people are engaged in the use of illicit drug that is affecting the country.

“If the investigation is not done appropriately and any of the suspended officials returned to their position without the others following, friction in the LDEA will persist,” callers argued.

Other callers want President Boakai to penalize anyone who will be held liable for such the embarrassment at the LDEA their actions that have caused the Government and the country so dearly.

The in-fighting at the LDEA, according to Liberians, is embarrassingly shameful and disgraceful.

The LDEA has known no peace since President Boakaipreferred the trios to run the affairs of the Institution established to lead government’s efforts against continuous inundation of drug and other substances in the society.