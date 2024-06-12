General Liberia News: CDC Finally Split

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-The former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) comprising the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) has finally split with a constituent member, the National Patriotic Party (NPP) pulling out of the agreement.

Speaking on OK FM on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the National Chairman of the NPP, George Mulbah disclosed that the Executive Committee’s withdrawal decision was in line with the Framework document that established the coalition.

“I can tell you that our decision is based on long-time research of our activities in the coalition and at the end of the day, we say look, this is the time for us to leave, “the former Bong County lawmaker said.

The NPP National Chairman said the party withdrawal does not influence any extended political party.

He said the NPP will not negotiate with any political party until 2028 closer to the 2029 Legislative and Presidential Elections.

Mr. Mulbah furthered that the party will this week officially send a communication to the other constituent members of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) on their decision that they are no longer part of the coalition.

“We will stary remain engaged with political parties as an independent political party registered under the electoral law of Liberia,” Chairman Mulbah added.

According to him, the National Elections Commission will have to transact electoral business with the NPP as an independent political party, not through the Coalition for Democratic Change.

He further disclosed that the former vice president Jewel Howard Taylor is the first partisan of the NPP until the party can go for a special convention to decide on which decision to take regarding the position of political leader.

The NPP National Chairman said the party executive committee is working on planning the convention shortly.