General Liberia New :SIX HARDCORE DRUG SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN MARYLAND

By: Alphonso Abu Bonar

Maryland-In a significant crackdown on drug-related activities, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) apprehended six hardcore suspects in Harper City, Maryland County on June 13, 2024.

The operation, led by the newly assigned LDEA commander, Agent Mosse B. Birr, was conducted in Pleebo City, Maryland County.

The six suspects, identified as James Anderson (age 35), Victor Duowoh (age 31), Prince Teaway (age 48), Saydeh Morrison (age 25), Joseph Wisner (age 33), and Edwin Brown (age 46), are accused of being involved in the distribution and trafficking of hardcore drugs in the region.

Commander Birr, in a statement to the press, expressed his satisfaction with the successful operation and reiterated the LDEA’s commitment to ridding Harper City, and Maryland County at large, of drug menaces.

He also commended his team for their relentless efforts in dismantling drug networks and apprehending those involved in the illicit trade.

The arrested suspects are currently in the LDEA custody and will appear before a court of law to face charges. The LDEA is urging citizens to continue providing information about any suspicious activities in their communities to aid in the fight against drug trafficking.

This arrest comes at a time when the Liberian government is intensifying its efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking. The arrest of these six hardcore suspects is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and drug-free society.

In addition, Special Agent Moses B. Birr used the occasion to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest LDEA office or the police. The agency also reassured the public that it is committed to protecting the citizens of Liberia from the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.

However, the development is expected to have a significant impact on the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Maryland County and the surrounding areas. The LDEA’s ongoing efforts will continue to focus on dismantling drug networks, apprehending those involved in the illicit trade, and providing the necessary support to victims of drug abusers.

For their part, the six hardcore suspects in an interview with our Maryland County correspondent accepted and confirmed the allegations labeled against them as true but were quick to appeal to the LDEA for grace with the hope of change.