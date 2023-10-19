Gbarpolu, Bong, Senators-elect Pay Homage To Electorates

Two Senators–elected, Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu and Johnny Kpehe of Bong Counties in the just-ended October 10 Legislative and Presidential Elections per the National Elections Commission (NEC) provisional results, have paid homage to their respective electorates.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Gbarpolu County through social media, former Minister of Finance Development and Planning, Amara Konneh was overjoyed when he told the citizen in Gbapolu County, “Thank you, Gbarpolu County, for electing me as your next Senator.”

He extolled those who participated in the elections saying, “I would like to congratulate my opponents, Alfred Koiwood of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Fatumata Zinnah of Movement for one Liberia (MOL), Paul Kennedy of Liberia National Union (LINU), Mohammed Dukuly of Liberia People Party (LPP), John Benda, Sr. (LRP), Allen Gbowee of Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) and Cole Sumo Payne (NDC) for their hard-fought campaigns while remaining committed to a peaceful electoral process.”

The Senator-elect Konneh, paid tribute to other lawmakers who were elected along with him saying, “I would also like to congratulate the winners in the Representative Election. ZinnahNorman of District #1, Luther Collins of District#2, and Mustapha Warity of District#3 for well-deserved victories. I also congratulate all participants in the Representative race.”

In conclusion, the former Minister highlighted the importance of a reconciled country following the political process, “The campaign is over now and we are all winners! I urge all of us to come together to make our beloved Gbarpolu a better county and country for all our citizens. Nothing wrong with Gbarpolu County that cannot be cured by what is right with Gbarpolu.”

For his part, Johnny Kpehe, the newly elected Senator of Bong County did not hold his joy and gratitude to the people of Bong. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the wonderful people of Bong County for electing me as their Senator. I am truly honored and humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. The NEC Lower Bong and Upper Bong tally reports are a testament to your belief in my ability to lead and represent your interests in the Senate,” he said.

The Senator-elect used his post to push the value of a reconciled Bong County adding, “Now that the elections are over, it is time for us to come together and start working towards our shared vision of a better Bong County. I am fully committed to using my position to serve the best interests of every citizen in our county. Together, we can overcome challenges, improve infrastructure and create economic opportunities that will benefit us all.”

“I call upon all the wonderful people of Bong County, regardless of political affiliation to join hands with me in this endeavor. Let us put aside our differences and work towards a common goal of making Bong County a place we can all be proud of. Your voices and ideas matter and I promised to be a Senator who listens and advocates for your needs and aspirations. Together, we will build a brighter future for our beloved Bong County,” Mr. Kpehe concluded.