“From Pride to Neglect: Harper Demonstration High Exposes Liberia’s Education Failure”

By Emmanuel T. Quiah, Contributing Writer

HARPER – July 9 — Once a beacon of academic excellence in southeastern Liberia, Harper Demonstration High School now stands as a stark symbol of government neglect.

Situated on Maryland Avenue in Harper City, the school was originally established as a model learning institution and a training ground for student-teachers.

Today, it is crumbling under the weight of abandonment.

Despite serving over 875 students, the school’s deteriorating infrastructure tells a heartbreaking story. A recent visit revealed broken walls, rusted and partially collapsed roofs, and classrooms that lack proper lighting and ventilation.

Teachers, many of them underpaid or serving voluntarily continue to deliver lessons under severe conditions.

“We feel invisible to the Ministry of Education,” one teacher said anonymously. “We’ve reported these issues countless times. Still, there’s no response, no budget, and no change.”

Mr. Emmanuel Y. Dennis, Principal of the school, has publicly voiced his frustration:

“Harper Demonstration High School reflects how we, as a nation, have deprioritized public education. When over 875 students are forced to learn in such hazardous conditions, it’s not just a local issue, it’s a national disgrace.”

According to Mr. Dennis, the school employs 20 instructors, but only 10 are on government payroll. The remaining are volunteers, most with Bachelor of Science degrees, who are paid from the meager registration fees collected from students.

He explained to our reporter that the school strictly follows the Ministry of Education’s policy on school fees charging 1,000 LD for elementary, 2,000 LD for junior high, and 3,000 LD for senior high levels.

“Since the government imposed these guidelines, we haven’t added a single cent. Yet, we’re forced to stretch this limited income to pay volunteer teachers and handle basic operations,” he added. “The zinc on the roofs is rotten. The buildings leak during raining season. The school is simply not fit for quality learning at this stage.”

Mr. Dennis’s concerns highlight a broader failure in education policy and public accountability. The dedication of staff and volunteers is admirable but insufficient to overcome years of governmental indifference.

The Ministry of Education must take immediate and meaningful action to rehabilitate the school, provide essential materials, and compensate teachers fairly. Lip service is no longer enough. Concrete steps are long overdue.

If Liberia hopes to make sustainable progress, it must begin with real investments in education. Schools like Harper Demonstration High cannot be ignored. The youth of this country deserve more than broken walls and empty promises, they deserve a safe, clean, and dignified environment in which to learn.

