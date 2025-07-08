Freeport: Freeport goes 24/7 As APM Terminals, LiMA, NPA Launch Night-time Ship Operations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Liberia has reached a new milestone in its maritime development with the launch of nighttime vessel navigation and the commissioning of new port and marine equipment at the Freeport of Monrovia. This initiative is the result of a concerted effort led by the National Port Authority (NPA) in partnership with APM Terminals and the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), with support from the Ministry of Transport.

At a ceremony held at the Freeport of Monrovia, national leaders, diplomats, port stakeholders and private sector partners gathered to celebrate the launch. Vice President Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr. served as special guest of honour, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and trade competitiveness.

The nighttime navigation initiative, led by the NPA under the leadership of Hon. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, enables 24-hour vessel operations at the Freeport of Monrovia for the first time in Liberia’s post-war history. This landmark development allows vessels to berth and depart at any time of day or night, significantly increasing the port’s efficiency, reducing vessel port stay, and opening new opportunities for trade and logistics growth across the country.

“The introduction of 24-hour marine operations is a major leap toward our vision of building a world-class, efficient port system for Liberia,” said Hon. Dukuly. “It reflects our commitment to making the port a driver of inclusive economic growth and is the result of focused collaboration among national partners”.

APM Terminals Liberia supported the effort with a $4 million investment in new port equipment, including a marine pilot boat, patrol boat, three new reach stackers, and two empty container handlers.

“This is a clear example of what long-term investment and strong partnership can achieve,” said Jan Buijze, Acting Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia. “By working closely with our government partners and aligning our efforts with national priorities, we’re helping to build a port system that is safer, more efficient, and more responsive to Liberia’s economic needs. The improvements we celebrate today are part of a broader journey towards sustained impact and shared growth.”

Delivering the keynote, Ms. Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, Global Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals, added: “Nighttime operations create job opportunities and positions Liberia for stronger global expansion. This milestone, together with the equipment upgrades, reflects the strength of public-private collaboration and our shared commitment to building systems that serve people and enable economies to thrive. “At APM Terminals, we aim to serve the communities living around the port and enable resilient trade for Liberia. Therefore, investments in efficient and reliable services reflect our commitment to economic growth and community impact.”

The event also recognized two Liberian maritime professionals, Captain Sam Jabbah and Captain William Adolphus Lassanah. They completed international training as marine pilots and tug master respectively through sponsorship from APM Terminals Liberia and global port and terminal infrastructure provider Svitzer. Their success highlights the broader commitment to developing local talent and building a resilient maritime workforce.

Vice President Koung acknowledged all partners involved for the level of collaboration that made the achievement possible.

The Vice President in a special address recognized the efforts of the National Port Authority, APM Terminals Liberia and all partners who continue to support the strides of the Freeport of Monrovia as a gateway to Liberia’s thriving economy.

“Our government recognizes that a strong and efficient port system is essential to National port development. Under the ARREST agenda for inclusive development, we remain committed to improving port infrastructure insuring transparency and global compliance. Let it be known that the Port is the heartbeat of our economy which carries the possibility for improving the private sector and lifting thousands of Liberians out of poverty. It is therefore with great pride that we introduce nighttime sailing at the Freeport of Monrovia. I am convinced that these achievements present technical upgrades and operational adjustments. The commissioning of this equipment reaffirms our government preparedness to make our economy competitive, to boost national integration into regional and global markets. With these assets, we are reducing vessel turnaround time and enhancing safety and service delivery at the Freeport of Monrovia. This investment sends a strong message; Liberia is open and ready for business”, the Vice President said.

Since 2011, APM Terminals Liberia has driven infrastructure improvements and has invested over a $170 million since inception of the Concession, including a recent $15million investment in 2023 and 2024 to install mobile harbour cranes and a state-of-the-art equipment simulator, alongside earlier yard expansions and digital upgrades. The company also supports education, health and community empowerment through targeted CSR programs.

