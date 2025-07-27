France: Ambassador Yorlay urges Liberians in France to unite and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Normandy, France, Saturday, July 26, 2025: During the indoor program of the ceremonies marking the celebration of the Republic of Liberia’s 178th Independence Day, His Excellency Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, delivered a powerful and unifying keynote address on “Unity in Diversity: Liberia’s Strength, Liberia’s Future,” and called on Liberians at home and abroad to embrace diversity as the nation’s greatest strength.

At the event hosted by the Liberian Association of Normandy, Ambassador Yorlay drew historical parallels between Liberia’s 1847 Declaration of Independence and the Allied forces’ World War II liberation of Europe through the beaches of Normandy—both profound examples of courage, resilience, and unity in the face of adversity.

“Our diversity should never be mistaken as a weakness—it is our wealth, our strength, and our blessing,” Ambassador Yorlay stated, emphasizing the importance of fostering unity across tribal, religious, regional, and political lines. He encouraged Liberians in France and throughout the diaspora to rise above internal divisions and work collaboratively toward national development.

“We are many threads woven into a single national fabric… many rivers flowing into one ocean,” he remarked, stressing that diversity must be regarded as a blessing, not a curse. He further declared that any “demon of disunity” within diaspora communities must be “exorcised at jet speed.”

Ambassador Yorlay highlighted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s efforts under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly in areas such as institutional reform, infrastructure development, education, agriculture, and transparency. However, he cautioned that governance alone cannot achieve national unity or development.

Dr. Yorlay urged Liberians in the diaspora to demonstrate patriotism by serving as ambassadors of peace and unity and by contributing—whether modestly or substantially—to the country’s development. Quoting an African proverb, he noted: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

He indicated that “Liberia is not the inheritance of one group—it is the inheritance of all of us,” and called for renewed commitment to building a Liberia where diversity is celebrated but not feared.

In closing, the Ambassador offered a heartfelt invocation: “May unity continue to be the light that leads us forward to development and prosperity.” His speech was a stirring call for reflection, rededication, and tangible action—urging all Liberians to promote fairness, share in national progress, and work collectively to ensure that unity in diversity becomes a lived reality.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.