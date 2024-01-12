Former Speaker Chambers Joins Volunteer Workers

Monrovia-Jan-12-TNR: Former House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers demonstrated his commitment to community well-being by actively participating in a street cleanup initiative alongside dedicated volunteer workers in Paynesville.

On Wednesday, the Speaker made an unscheduled stop at the GSA Road Junction, where he encountered a group of passionate volunteer workers, predominantly women, diligently sweeping the streets. Expressing gratitude for their patriotic efforts, he commended their dedication to enhancing the city’s cleanliness, emphasizing the importance of a collective, non-political approach.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Speaker distributed essential materials such as gloves and nose masks to ensure the safety of the volunteers during their cleanup activities. Additionally, he provided a financial contribution to support their well-being and sustenance.

The enthusiastic volunteers warmly received the Speaker’s generosity, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for his recognition of their vital role in maintaining a cleaner environment. The Speaker’s acknowledgment of their efforts was seen as a positive reinforcement of the significance of community-driven initiatives.

In response to the donation, the coordinator of the volunteer group Rev. Prince Dansia pledged to utilize the provided materials judiciously, ensuring they serve their intended purpose in contributing to the success of ongoing cleanup efforts.

This collaborative effort between the House Speaker and the volunteer workers exemplifies the power of community engagement and underscores the shared responsibility of both leaders and citizens in fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.