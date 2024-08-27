Former Chief of investigation for the Special Court of Sierra Leone, Alan White who presided over the trial of former President Charles Taylor, has been found guilty of defamation by Swiss prosecutors, reports from Geneva, Switzerland said.

The reports said the verdict is subject to an appeal, and it comes after the Swiss war crimes advocacy group, Civitas Maxima claimed in court documents that White accused Civitas Maxima and The Global Justice Reject Project of bribing witnesses in war crimes trials involving alleged perpetrators of the Liberian civil war.

The Global Justice Project is headed by Liberian journalist and war crimes advocate, Hassan Bility. The organization played significant roles in bringing to justice in foreign lands former notorious fighters in the Liberian civil war that killed over two thousand Liberians.

Over 90 percent of sentences in Swiss legal cases are handed down by a prosecutor rather than a judge. This is because the Swiss system relies heavily on “sentence orders” – a controversial but cost-effective procedure.