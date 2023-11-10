Former PUL Boss Leads Campaign For Weah In Gd. Kru

GRAND KRU COUNTY:The immediate past President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Charles B. Coffey Jr. is leading Civil Voter Education Activities for the reelection of President George Weah in Grand Kru County.

The veteran Liberian journalist turned politician contested as a Representative Candidate in District #1, Grand Kru but lost to incumbent Representative Nathaniel Zoe Barway in the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections.

For the ensuing run-off election scheduled for November 14, he supports the reelection bid of President George Weah.

According to information from Grand Kru County, Mr. Coffey is heading the Civic Voters’ Education for Mr. Weah who hails from the county. Despite his defeat in the October 10, 2023 elections, Coffey remains in Grand Kru to help his kinsman win the presidential runoff in November.

The Liberian journalist is said to be moving from one village to another in educating the citizens how to vote for President on the ballot paper. Report says he has been engaging elderly voters and first time voters to ensure that they cast their votes for his kinsman, President Weah.

On Tuesday, Liberians are expected to go to the poll again in the presidential runoff to elect either President Weah for another six years or elect former Vice President Joseph Boakai to replace the incumbent Weah.