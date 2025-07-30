Former Immigration Chief Accuses Top Officials of Orchestrating His Ouster

Voinjama, Lofa County – July 29, 2025 — Former Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Steve Zargo, has publicly blamed senior officials in the Unity Party-led government for what he calls his indefinite suspension and de facto dismissal from the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

Appearing recently on Voice of Lofa Radio in Voinjama, Zargo alleged that Minister of Local Government Francis Sackila Nyumalin and National Security Advisor Samuel Koffi Woods were central figures in a coordinated effort to remove him from office. Though originally suspended for three months by President Boakai, Zargo has since been replaced by Elijah Rufus, with no formal recall or dismissal notice issued—something he claims amounts to political exile.

“I’m tired of being used as a sacrificial lamb under the pretense of tradition,” Zargo said, referencing the cultural expectation for nephews to show unwavering respect to their uncles—a veiled critique of his political allies-turned-critics.

The former LIS head said his suspension letter provided no specific reasons or outlined violations, yet he believes powerful figures within the administration worked behind the scenes to ensure his removal.

Zargo named Minister Nyumalin, Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby, and Advisor Samuel Koffi Woods as individuals who, he claimed, have effectively “hijacked” the presidency and are now determining who is fit to serve in government roles.

“They don’t want me to survive under this arrangement,” he stated.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of the inner workings of the Boakai administration, with critics increasingly concerned about alleged internal power struggles and the influence of unelected advisors.

There has been no official response from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or the individuals Zargo accused.