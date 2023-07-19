FORMER DEPUTY SPEAKER BARCHUE IS DEAD

MONROVIA-Reports emanating from Grand Bassa County say Grand Bassa County District#1, Representative Hans Barchue is dead.

According to information gathered by this paper, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives died early yesterday at about 4: AM. The cause of his death is yet to be established but other information from the county suggests that the Grand Bassa County lawmaker has been sick for a protracted period.

Commenting on the death of Representative Hans Barchue, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai noted, “It is with profound sorrow that I have received word of the death of Representative Hans Barchue of District One, Grand Bassa County, a member of our National Campaign Team.

The Grand Bassa County Electoral District#1 Representative and former Deputy Speaker and current chair of the Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus died this morning at the Europe Care Hospital in Monrovia, according to family sources quoted by Ableejat TV in Buchanan.

The Standard-bearer of the Unity party added, “Representative Barchue undoubtedly served his people and country with solid commitment, diligence and humility. Due to his expressed passion to see the best for his people, county and country, I recently named him on the National Campaign.”

The Unity party Standard-bearer has at the same time, extended deepest condolences to the barchue’s family, the people of District# 1, Grand Bassa County, the Legislature of which he once served as Deputy Speaker, the Liberty Party, the Rescue Mission Campaign Team and all Liberians for this irreparable loss.

“May the soul of Hans and all faithful departed rest in perfect peace,” former Vice President Boakai among other things, concluded.