Foreign Minister Releases Outcomes From Japan Summit

Foreign Affairs Minister, Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, has outlined gains Liberia made at the recent ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), held in Yokohama, Japan.

Releasing details of outcomes of Liberia’s participation in TICAD 9, held under the theme “Co-Creating Solutions for Africa’s Future,” the Ministry said Liberia secured several benefits including economic Growth and Investment, infrastructure partnership.

The two countries, the release quoted officials as saying, agreed to prioritize feasibility studies for the Monrovia to Roberts International Airport corridor and the rehabilitation of key farm to market roads to unlock regional trade.

On Port Modernization, the Ministry said Liberia has been included in the new Japan Africa Economic Partnership Study Group, ensuring technical support for modernization of the Freeport of Monrovia and improved port logistics.

Also, through the Japan Africa Co-Creation for Industry Initiative, the Ministry disclosed that Liberia will benefit from matchmaking between Liberian startups and Japanese companies, with emphasis on ICT, agribusiness, and clean energy solutions.

“Liberia stands to benefit from the expanded Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa (USD 5.5 billion) and Japan’s USD 1.5 billion impact investment fund, reducing risk for Japanese investors in Liberia’s energy and agriculture markets,” the release said.

The Government of Japan has expressed interest in partnering with Liberia on coastal and sea defense initiatives, recognizing Liberia’s vulnerability to rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

Drawing on its extensive experience in constructing artificial islands and implementing advanced coastal protection measures, Japan proposed closer collaboration with Liberia to address pressing challenges in sea defense and waste management.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti

On agriculture and Food Security, rice and staple crops, Liberia will participate in pilot cooperation on climate resilient rice varieties, with trials in Lofa and Bong counties, alongside expansion of mechanized farming under JICA supported projects.

Agri-Food Systems: Liberia is positioned to tap into TICAD’s agricultural package, including access to Japanese irrigation technologies and post-harvest value chains to reduce food imports.

Youth Training: At least 500 Liberian youth and professionals will benefit from Japan’s plan to skill 300,000 Africans in AI, biotechnology, and green economy fields over the next three years.

Scholarships and Exchanges: Liberia secured new scholarships under the ABE Initiative and Africa Youth Program 2025, enabling students to study in Japan in STEM, public health, and governance.

Women’s Empowerment: Liberia has been invited to join Japan’s Women, Peace and Security framework, opening pathways for female leadership and entrepreneurship support.

Healthcare Investment: Under Japan’s African Healthcare Investment Promotion Package, Liberia will benefit from technical upgrades in referral hospitals, medical equipment grants, and training of health personnel.

Vaccine Access: Liberia will share in Japan’s USD 550 million contribution to GAVI, supporting vaccine availability and strengthening health resilience in the post COVID era.

Maritime and Security Cooperation: Liberia’s maritime sector will receive capacity building support under TICAD’s security cooperation, including measures to counter illegal fishing and boost coast guard readiness.

Governance Support: Liberia has been included in Japan’s Africa Mine Action Platform and peacebuilding initiatives, with opportunities for governance training, youth involvement in peace efforts, and post conflict reconstruction support.

Funding Proposal Under Review: A funding proposal submitted by Liberia to the Government of Japan, amounting to USD 72 million and covering priority projects in infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture, is currently under consideration. These projects were also the subject of discussions during bilateral meetings at TICAD.

Implementation Mechanism: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will establish a TICAD 9 Implementation Desk to track commitments and provide quarterly updates to the Liberian people.

These outcomes demonstrate that Liberia’s engagement at TICAD 9 has delivered concrete partnerships in infrastructure, agriculture, education, youth empowerment, health, governance, and environmental protection.

The Government of Liberia remains committed to translating these gains into sustainable development and improved livelihoods for the Liberian people.