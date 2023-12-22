Foreign Firm To Audit Outgoing Gov’t

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joseph Boakai has told officials of the U.S. Government that he remains resolute in ensuring accountability in his government and will begin by ensuring that the outgoing government is audited.

The President-elect re-emphasized this stance during a breakfast roundtable meeting with U.S. policymakers from the White House, Congress Foreign Appropriation Committees, Department of State, Commerce Department, Millennium Challenge Corporation, the U.S. Trade Representative, among others. He also had separate meetings with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and USAID.

Boakai was accompanied by Gbarpolu County Senator-elect and former Finance Minister Amara Konneh, who organized the series of meetings, former Public Works Minister Koffi Woods, Mr. Charles Snetter, Ms. McDella Cooper, among others.

The TNR gathered that the incoming President pitched his ARREST (Agriculture, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism) Agenda.

The President-elect noted that the audit of the outgoing government is in support of his anti-corruption quest and will be conducted by a reputable international firm to avoid the perception that the audit is a political witch-hunt. Boakai said the Weah-led government would be audited for only its stewardship of the country.

Amb. Boakai assured members of the roundtable discussion that he would lead by example by declaring his assets prior and would ensure that all public officials do the same, or else, they would have no place in his government. He said he would appoint people of integrity in his government and include anti-corruption in the school curriculum. These meetings have been part of a series of meetings with officials from various sectors in the United States Government and were organized by Mr. Konneh.

On Monday, Boakai meet with Molly Phee, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. During the meeting, he discussed his deliverables and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting integrity institutions. He also expressed a strong commitment to working towards restoringLiberia’s international image.

Additionally, President-elect Boakai met with the sanctions committee, engaging in a lengthy discussion on his anti-corruption measures.