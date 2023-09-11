Flood Victims Paid Homage To Bea Mountain

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The leadership of the Sea erosion victims in Kru Town, Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County has expressed gratitude to the Bea Mountain Mining Company for their quick intervention recently by providing assorted food and non-food items.

The group’s Spokesperson, Torlor Kennedy said Bea Mountain Company was the first to donate considerable items to the over 182 victims whose homes are at risk and 21 whose homes were taken away by the violent sea erosion.

Recently, Bea Mountain Mining Company donated fifty bags of 25kg rice, hundred sacks of mineral water, vegetable oil, hundred pieces of blankets, medical supplies, chocolate, fifty bottles of liquid soap several cartoons of chicken including season, among others.

The donation was presented to the county authorities through the Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs, Varney Sheriff by BMMC’s Deputy Administrative Manager, Erhan Kanyilmaz for the flood victims who are presently finding shelter in the Government School.

Following the presentation by BMMC to the county, the items were turned over to the Liberia National Red Cross Society for onward distribution to the sea erosion.

Speaking recently during the distribution the leadership Spokesperson extolled the Liberian Red Cross for transparently distributing the assorted food and nonfood items to each of the victims and at-risk home residents due to the sea erosion.

She further disclosed that the victims appreciate everything that was donated by BMMC which were equally distributed to them by the Red Cross.

Remarking, Madam Kennedy said their major concern is their relocation from the at-risk area where the sea is now undermining their homes on a daily basis stressing that the government and partners need to intervene urgently.

According to her, it is because of the sea threat that prompted them to join those who were homeless to move into the City Hall of Robertsport City before their relocation to the school for sheltering.