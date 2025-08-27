Flag Day Orator Calls For Lifting Of Poro, Sande Societies Ban

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This year’s August 24 Flag Day celebration was snubbed by several top officials of the Liberian government.

President Joseph N. Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, and numerous legislators, notably abstained from participating in the 178th National Flag Day celebrations.

This paper learned that their absence raised serious questions about the leadership’s commitment to national unity and civic engagement, prompting public debate over what the gesture—or lack thereof—signals for governance and national identity.

But their absence did not deter the Orator of the Day, legal scholar and prominent public figure Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, who reminded attendees of the day’s profound significance, marking Liberia’s rich history and enduring national pride.

Dr. Barbu expressed disappointment over the absence of key officials, saying that their nonattendance undermines the spirit of patriotism and collective responsibility that National Flag Day embodies.

“The absence of our leaders today speaks volumes about their priorities. National Flag Day is a call for unity and patriotism, and it is disheartening to see such disengagement from those in power,” Dr. Barbu asserted.

Orator Barbu has however called for the immediate lifting of the ban on the Poro and Sande societies — cultural institutions deeply woven into Liberia’s social fabric.

The ban, instituted during the administration of President George Weah, has been a contentious issue, drawing criticism from advocates who argue for the preservation of Liberia’s traditional heritage.

“We must foster an inclusive environment that respects and recognizes our diverse cultural practices, including those associated with the Poro and Sande societies,” Dr. Barbu urged.

The ceremony concluded on a reflective note, with many attendees expressing concern over the apparent disconnect between government officials and the citizenry during such pivotal moments of national commemoration.

Public discourse has since intensified, with citizens and political analysts alike scrutinizing the current administration’s handling of cultural affairs and its broader approach to fostering national cohesion.

As Liberia continues to navigate complex societal challenges and aspirations, the recent absence of top government leaders from the National Flag Day ceremony serves as a potent reminder of the critical role that visible leadership plays in inspiring civic pride and unity.