FISHING: Inter-Agency PSMA MoU Set For Signing Soon

Monrovia, Liberia-Representatives from relevant Government Ministries and Agencies are nearing conclusion on a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) intended to enhance cooperation to Combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing, (IUU) in Liberian waters during an intense three-day working session held in Monrovia.

The Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) is the first binding international agreement that targets illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Its objective is to prevent, deter, and eliminate IUU fishing by preventing foreign flag vessels engaged in IUU fishing.

The document according to a NaFAA press release will shortly be ready for an official signing ceremony that will bring together officials from the Ministries of Justice, Defense, and Commerce, National Port Authority, Liberia Maritime Authority, Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, APM- Terminal, Liberia Revenue Authority, and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority. The Signing ceremony which will take place at the corporate headquarters of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA will bring together Ministers and Managing Directors from the various relevant Ministries and Agencies.

Speaking Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the start of a three-day working session in Monrovia, Hon. William Y. Boeh the Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA commended the Food and Agriculture Organization for organizing the forum with relevant government entities for the full implementation of the Port State Measures Agreement. Hon. Boeh highlighted the critical role of interagency cooperation and the unwavering commitment required to combat IUU fishing effectively.

“We are immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of our technical team and the invaluable support from FAO,” said Hon. Boeh. Their dedication and expertise are vital in our mission to combat IUU fishing and ensure sustainable fisheries management.”

At the same time, the FAO Consultant and IUU expert, Louize Hill, provided a comprehensive overview of the PSMA and underscored the necessity for enhanced interagency cooperation. Ms. Hill emphasized the significant impact of coordinated efforts on curbing IUU fishing and the critical role of PSMA in this endeavor.

“The PSMA serves as a cornerstone in the global fight against IUU fishing, stated Ms. Hill. Interagency cooperation is essential for its effective implementation, and this session is a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding our marine resources.”

The working session which produced interactive discussions focused on developing and finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance interagency coordination and streamline efforts in implementing the PSMA. Participants engaged in a dynamic exchange of ideas shared best practices, and identified key areas for improvement and collaboration.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and a collective commitment to advancing interagency cooperation to combat IUU fishing. The outcomes of this technical working session are expected to pave the way for more robust and effective measures in the fight against IUU fishing.

Meanwhile, the three-day interagency discussion which comes to an end Friday, July 19, 2024, is organized and facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO of the United Nations in collaboration with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA with support from the Government of Japan.