First Time Voters’ Boss Pleads With Liberians

By Jamesetta D. Williams

The Chairman of the First Time Voters for the reelection of President George M. Weah has called on Liberians to maintain the peace Liberians are now enjoying following years of devastating civil conflict which claimed the lives of thousands of Liberians as well as foreign nationals

Mr. Isaac Sackie Chairperson of District #1 First Time Voters for President Weah’s reelection is wants Liberians to sustain the 20 years of unprecedented peace the country has experienced since the end of the civil conflict

Mr. Sackie, speaking as a person who understands what it takes to achieve peace and not just as a supporter or Chairman of the first-time voters for the reelection of Weah added that asLiberians navigate an important chapter in the nation’s history, it is crucial in these times that Liberians come together regardless of their political affiliations to uphold the values and principles that make the Liberian society strong.

He stressed that elections are the cornerstone of the country’s flourishing democracy, providing the citizens with a chance to express their opinions and shape the future of the nation. “However, as we engage in political discourse and exercise our right to vote, it is imperative that we do so with respect, empathy, and a commitment to maintaining peace,” he noted.

Mr. Sackie however urged all citizens to remember that theircommon goal is the betterment of society. “While we may have differing visions for achieving this, it is essential to approach discussions with an open mind and a willingness to listen,” he asserted.

He said engaging in constructive conversations that foster understanding rather than resorting to personal attacks or divisive rhetoric will help Liberia in maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

“Let us recognize that diversity of thought and opinion is what drives progress. Our nation is a tapestry of cultures, beliefs, and ideas and it is this very diversity that has shaped our history. Embrace the opportunity to learn from one another, to challenge our own preconceptions, and to find common ground wherever possible,” Mr. Sackie emphasized.

Isaac said during this election season, it is crucial to reject any form of violence, discrimination, or intimidation. “These actions have no place in our democracy and only serve to weaken the fabric of our society. We must remember that our true strength lies in our ability to peacefully resolve conflicts, to respect the rule of law, and to uphold the principles of justice and equality,” he added.

Mr. Sackie added, “As responsible citizens, let us also be mindful of the information we consume and share. In the age of social media and instant communication, misinformation can spread rapidly, fueling polarization and undermining trust in our democratic processes. Take the time to verify facts, rely on credible sources, and engage in critical thinking before accepting or sharing information,” he pointed out.

In conclusion, Sackie added, “I implore each and every one of you to exercise your right to vote. It is a privilege that countless individuals have fought for and it is through our collective participation that we can shape the future we desire. Research the candidates, their policies, and their track records. Vote based on your values, your hopes for the future, and the well-being of our nation as a whole, let us approach this election with a commitment to maintaining peace, fostering understanding, and upholding the principles of our democracy. While our opinions may differ, our shared love for this nation should always be a unifying force. Together, we can transcend our differences and build a brighter future for all.”