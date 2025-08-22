First Lady Launches Scholarship Drive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Tuesday hosted an interactive forum for over 100 Liberian health practitioners to recruitcandidates for more than 75 fully-funded scholarships in critical medical specializations. The session, held at the A. M Kyne Collegiate Resource Center at the William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor, Monrovia, provided detailed information on the scholarship programs,

including available specializations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures. Provided by the Merck Foundation in partnership with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health, these scholarships are a cornerstone of the government’s effort to build an advanced and resilient healthcare system for Liberia.

The fully-funded programs, which range from three months to one year, will be conducted both online and on-campus at leading universities in the United Kingdom and India. To be eligible, applicants must be Liberian health practitioners with the requisite academic credentials and a formal recommendation from the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Health.

The final selection of candidates will be communicated through the MERCK FOUNDATION upon receiving an acceptance letter from the school and a cover recommendation letter from the office of the First Lady and the MOH.

For doctors, the scholarships cover a wide range of high-demand fields. These include various areas of Oncology, such as medical, pediatric, gynecological, surgical, and radiation oncology, as well as breast surgery, pain and palliative medicine, pathology, interventional radiology, and head and neck surgery.

Other available specialties include reproductive medicine and embryology, diabetology and hypertension, pediatric cardiology and endocrinology, critical care, neurosurgery, rheumatology, spine surgery, geriatrics, infectious diseases, stroke medicine, family medicine, cardiology, pediatrics, women’s health, urology, and gastroenterology.

For nurses and technicians, programs are available in oncology nursing, radiation technician training, laboratory technician programs, and oncology research and cytoscreener training. The application process commenced immediately following the forum. Interested and qualified candidates have been requested to submit their updated resumes to the Office of the First Lady.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.