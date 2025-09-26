First Lady Boakai Calls For Global Partnership

…To Save Lives, Build Healthier Future

Politics
By
41
MONROVIA–The First Lady of Liberia Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai has called on international partners, builders, and believers to join hands in turning her vision of a healthier, more resilient Liberia into reality.

Speaking passionately at a high-level engagement, she highlighted alarming maternal and child mortality rates, underscoring the urgency of action despite ongoing efforts in the health sector.

“The challenges are enormous, and while progress has been made, far too many mothers and children are still being lost,” the First Lady said. “This is why partnership is not an option; it is a necessity. I did not come tonight only to tell Liberia’s story. I came to ask you to become part of it,” she added.

She emphasized the importance of building strategic alliances with institutions like the Mollie Woods Hare Global Center of Excellence, noting that collaboration is the key to scaling life-saving solutions.

In response, Ms. Tine Hansen-Turton, Chief Executive Officer of Woods System of Care, expressed strong support for the First Lady’s vision and pledged to work with her office to advance critical health and development initiatives in Liberia.

“Liberia’s story is one of resilience and determination,” Hansen-Turton said. “We are committed to walking alongside the First Lady in her mission to improve lives and create lasting change,” she said.

The event marked a significant step toward galvanizing international commitment around Liberia’s health priorities, signaling hope for a stronger, healthier future for all Liberians.

