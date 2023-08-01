Fire Renders Over 60 Homeless In New Kru Town

A disastrous fire incident has left over 60 occupant’s homeless and properties destroyed in the Borough of New Kru Town as they seek urgent intervention from Representative Dixon Seboe and others.

The Chair of the affected Karpeh Street Community in the Borough, Dekontee Woto told Bana FM, a local radio station Wednesday that the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 25 as a result of a percolator which was plugged in one of the rooms.

Mr. Woto narrated that the tenant left the electrical instrument on plug and went out, adding that the material overly got heated and set ablaze at least four houses comprising 13 rooms and seven apartments.

The Chairperson of the community termed the situation as unfortunate for his people especially at this crucial time, as he called on Montserrado County Electoral District #16 Representative, Dixon Seboe to intervene.

He also called on other Representative Aspirants of the district, including Dr. Edward Forh, Bishop Peter Manasseh Conto and Robert Teah, humanitarian organizations and national government to come to the affected residents’ rescue.

Mr. Dekontee further disclosed that early Wednesday morning, Mr. Teah paid an initial visit to the victims, while Dr. Forh called him about the situation but he is yet to get any update from Representative Seboe despite the text message he had sent him.

He expressed hope that the Montserrado County lawmaker will see the need to help his people as he admonished the victims to remain hopeful about positive intervention.

Also speaking, several of the fire victims who broke down in tears, disclosed that they did not take out any of their belongings, including their huge personal cash and other properties.

One of the victims identified as Faith Barclay said her greatest fear is the people’s social club money over 260,000 Liberian Dollars which was also consumed by the fire.

As the tears were pouring down her eyes, Madam Barclay cried and termed as frustrating on her part adding that aside from the L$262,000, the figure of the additional money she recently collected cannot be remembered.

She stressed that this is her very first and sad experience in her life, noting that her next plan is determined by God and the help from any kindhearted individual.

When asked why such huge cash was not taken to the bank for save keeping, Faith Barclay said it was unanimously agreed by all members of the club to allow her keep the money at home since they were just beginning and as time flies, they could prefer the bank.