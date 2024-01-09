Fire Guts Transport Ministry

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-09-TNR: An early morning fire yesterday gutted the Ministry of Transport thus, damaging several documents, coins and other valuable items belonging to the ministry.

The fire incident came as a shock to many as reports circulated that the ministry was on fire early yesterday morning. Fire service agents immediately rushed on the scene to fight the fire which according to report, continued to blaze while the fire fighters were making frantic efforts to quench the fire.

Narrating the unfortunate incident at the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Lemuel O. Kleeme Director of Press/Public Affairs at the ministry disclosed that early Monday morning, they saw smoke oozing from the building around the Basement.

Describing the building, Kleeme said the building is a large one and has been used for many ministries including the Agriculture and Development Bank, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and now is used as the Ministry of Transport.

Mr. Kleeme disclosed that there are lots of wiring works in the building. He said there is a basement that comprises lots of strong old peppers and coins that was previously used by the Central Bank. He further attributed the incident to the wiring which he said are old and need to be replaced.

Mr. Kleeme narrated that early yesterday morning, the security observed that there were smoke coming out from under the building which signaled that the building has been gutted by fire and immediately called on the LNFS for its intervention.

He said failure to replace the old wires in the building may have led to the fire incident in the basement of the Ministry of Transport mainly where the old coins and other documents stored.

Meanwhile, agents of the Liberia National Fire Service following frantic efforts, managed to quench the fire and brought the situation under control.