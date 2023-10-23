Final Results Expected Today

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to announce final results of the just-ended Presidential and legislative Elections today Monday October 23, 2023.

Addressing the regular press briefing of the NEC recently, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Brown-Lasanah disclosed that the final announcement of the various categories of winners of these elections will be made early in the week of 23 October 2023 at the daily press briefing at 4:30 pm.

According to the Commission, the results of the rerun Presidential and Legislative Elections will be announced in the coming days once the results have been counted, tallied, and collated.

The commission stated that the results of the rerun polls in Beo Lontuo will be included in the final results and overall outcome of the 10th October 2023 Presidential and Legislative polls.

At the same time, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has completed a rerun election in Nimba County’s Electoral District Four for the three categories of seats (president, representative, and senate).

On October 20, 2023, the commission, through its local magistrate held elections for the three posts mentioned above in Nimba County Electoral District #4, precinct Beo Lontuo.

The rerun is said to have drawn hundreds of registered voters, despite previous disruptions caused by some Liberians, now imprisoned, who stole ballot boxes during the 10th October voting.

The polls in Beo Lontuo, Nimba County District #4, shut at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023.