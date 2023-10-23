Female Lawmaker Eyes Speakership

One of the newly elected female lawmakers of the 55th Legislature has expressed her ambition to contest for the Speakership of the House of Representatives.

If elected by her colleagues to replace defeated House Speaker Bhofal Chambers in the House of Representatives, Madam Prescilla Abram Cooper will be the first female Speaker of that august body in the history of the National Legislative of Liberia.

“I think this will be a good one. The fact here is President George Weah has been talking about gender equality. For me, I think this will be a very historic one. I think she is competent,” Elizabeth Brown, a resident of Paynesville told this paper.

She added, “no one lady has been a Speaker in this country. Look around us in other places, there are lady Speakers. We will try to support her and ask her male friends to support her,” she added.

Prescilla Abram Cooper, Representative-elect of Montserrado County Electoral District number five is an aspiring professional woman, who has been very meticulous in how she aligned with and conducts herself in a society where politics is viewed by many as a game in which personal interest supersedes group interest.

But her desire to come forward in a bold step, suggests that she is prepared for the task which Dr. Chambers served in that capacity for over a decade.

From 2005, madam Cooper has been an ardent adherent of the Liberty Party’s political Platform centered on the four R’s: Reconciliation, Reform, Recovery and Rebuilding. She is of the conviction that although politics is sometimes defined in terms of who gets what, when, how and where, contemporary Liberian politics must present a human face. And that human face is what she is seeking to project.

This, to her, entails going beyond defining politics in the often-narrow view of “what is her ultimate interest.” Owing to this view, she continued to work along with her political party in projecting what is known as the utilitarian value of politics, the greater good for the greater number of people.

With no inclination of pursuing politics in the context of “what can one get out of it personally” and disregarding the overall interest of the political environment in which one live.

As a young entrant to politics in 2005, she worked with different auxiliaries including the Brumskine Women Movement, the Friends of Brumskine, among others, in projecting the four pillars of the Liberty Party platform to the public.

“By the time of the 2017 General and Presidential Elections, I featured prominently in the political auxiliary called Charlie Angels. This group was active in the mobilization and recruitment of scores of partisans and supporters for the presidential bid of the late Political Leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, whose vision for a better Liberia attracted support from different shades of political persuasions,” Madam Cooper noted in a statement.

With her endurance and active participation in the running of a major political institution like Liberty Party, she attained one of the significant standards of trust needed in Liberia’s quest for effective public sector reform drive, still holding up to those values she has moved on and joined the Unity Party, whose Standard-bearer holds all those same principles.

Prescilla Abram Cooper was born July 3; 1975. She started her life as a young woman seeing her mother struggling to create opportunities to help sustain the family and as a teenager. Later, she joined her mother to sell variety of businesses in red-light and its surroundings, with all of these challenges, she mustered the courage and took on the challenged and got involved with hair braiding, selling of fish which help her acquired high school education at the College of West Africa(CWA), after which she went to the AME Zion University where she obtained a bachelor degree in business Administration. Currently a Master Candidate at the University of Liberia Graduate School.

With all of these challenges, she went through along with her mom as a young woman, she wants to help other struggling women as well as others get empowered so that they will be able to create a smooth space for their children to acquire quality education, abstain from drugs abuse, and have access to good health care, sanitation etc… with her 25 years of service in the private sector, specifically Lonestar and Cellcom(Orange), she was able to build a strong transition by establishing businesses both in district number five and other parts of Monrovia.

During her time at the entities above and businesses she established, she was able to employ over 3,000 individuals, some of whom are residents of district number five, Montserrado County.

Some of her Professional/Business life include, General Manager/Co-Owner- Executive Inn Thinkers village, Paynesville, Executive Assistant, CellcomTelecommunications Inc., Capitol By-pass, County Affairs Coordinator Office of the Senator, River Gee County, The Honorable of House of Senate, Capitol Hill, Customer Care Coordinator, Lone-Star Cell Communications, Congo Town, Senior Customer Care Officer, Lone-Star Cell Communication, Customer Care Officer, Lone-Star Cell Communications, Executive Officer, Prevailing World Mission Int’l, Paynesville 72nd, and Expeditor, Ministry of State, Executive Mansion.