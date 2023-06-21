Female Journalists Embark On Mission

MONROVIA-Liberian women journalists have arrived in neighboring Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s Presidential and General elections slated for Saturday, June 24.

According to a social media post from veteran female Liberian Journalist, Torwon Suloteh-Brown, the journalists are expected to cover the elections and report back home as part of a cross-border learning experience.

Madam Brown disclosed that the female journalists will also be seconded at several media outlets to strengthen their leadership skills.

She noted that the women are enrolled in a six-month newsroom leader’s fellowship program funded by USAID MEDIA ACTIVITY and implemented by INTERNEWS and the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL).