Female Candidate Clinches More Endorsement

With exactly forty-eight more days to the conduct of the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections in Liberia, the female Presidential candidate of the African Liberation League (ALL), Madam Sara Beysolow-Nyanti continues to receive huge endorsement across the country.

The latest follows a commitment by several groupings of Montserrado County District #17 in Brewerville vowing to support Madam Nyanti of ALL to ensure she is elected as President of Liberia.

The groups, led by Zinnah Walker along with some members of the Flower part community also vowed to campaign vigorously in the interest of the political party and its candidates due to its many contributions over the years.

‘’We will stand with you because we believe in you. You have been doing us good far before you intended to contest as president’,’ Mr. Walker said.

In response, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti lauded the group of citizens for their support of her candidacy ahead of the elections in October.

The female presidential candidate believes that Liberia can be transformed when people with knowledge about national development are elected- citing the ticket of ALL as the best choice.

“I am more convinced that Liberia can be transformed, but by those of us with the ability and technical knowledge of Nation development,” Madam Nyanti said.

“All Liberians or no Liberian; there is a need that the resources of the country be properly distributed amongst citizens and that will make everyone live a better and prosperous life,’’ She added.