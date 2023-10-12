Fear Grips Liberians Over Ramous Of War …Parents Prevent Children From Getting On The Streets

Washington Tumay Watson onewash9@gmail.com

Following the casting of their votes in October 10, 2023,Presidential and Legislative Elections, several Liberians have expressed fear of the country going back to civil unrest as ramous continues to circulate over possible unrest in the country.

Some Liberians, who are uncertain of the peace and stability of the country following the October 10 polls, alleged that they have been informed that the Government will not accept the results of the polls.

According to Madam Cecelia Yee, she has been advised by her people in the rural areas not to go into the market to do her business until the end of this week.

Madam Yee disclosed that she and her children are not going out of their community but will be at their home and observing the outcome of the results from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

“We have nowhere to go my brother, the only thing I can do is to keep home with my children, what I have to take me and my children out of the country when they bring war in this country “she said.

When our reporter quizzed her concerning the sources of the information, she disclosed that, “I received call from my people that the government will not accept the result, so people have guns and only waiting for the right time, “she alleged.

“I will tell the woman who can bake the bread not to bake because things are not good in this country; they want bring war,“she noted.

Also speaking, Lorpu Watson alleged that her mother called her and instructed her and the rest of the children not to go do their business at the Redlight Market in Paynesville because the people are planning war so, they should stay home though the information is yet to be verified.

She disclosed that the Government needs to clarify such speculation that is instigating fear among the people mostly in the rural areas who are worrying about their children in Montserrado County.