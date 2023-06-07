FDA, EPA Officials Praise Western Cluster Limited

TUBMANBURG- Western Cluster Limited dedicated the entire day on Monday, June 5, 2023 in celebrating World Environmental Day, a day that is set aside to observe a save environment for all.

Monday’s celebration was the 50th anniversary of World Environmental Day.

As part of the celebration initiated by Western Cluster Limited, officials and staff of the company saw the need to plant trees in two different locations in their county of operation.

The company planted trees at the Bomi County Community College (BCCC) and the C.H. Dewey Central High School in observance of Environmental Day.

After the trees were planted in the various locations, Liberia’s institutions in the area of environment commended the company for the initiative.

Ruth Varney, Regional Forester at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) who also graced one of the occasions organized by Western Cluster Limited lauded and appreciated Western Cluster for planting trees in the county on the day.”

Varney who has had long years in the forest sector said, “Tree is so important.” According to her, all of her life, she has been working in the forestry sector.

“Tree is life; a tree provides so many good things for us. So, I must appreciate you for planting a tree in the soil, I have come to say thank you,” she pointed out as she looks in the direction of the platform guests.

Also giving commendation to Western Cluster, Welitong Ben, Regional, Coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency in his remarks among other things, stressed that World Environmental Day is unique and must be embraced by all Liberians.

The EPA Regional Coordinator praised the company for their efforts to have planted trees in their operational area.

He said their effort is in the direction of addressing global warming and pollution in the world adding that, “When trees are planted, you are preventing the world from carbomethoxy.”

Mr. Ben cautioned that the earth is only one and is the place that people of the world inhabit and as such everyone must be responsible in taking care of it.

He said Liberians and others need to do something that will inform the world that they are ready to beat plastic pollution and the action of the company is a clear sign that they are in the fight of addressing pollution and global warming at the same time.

According to him, plastic is not only a waste but can also be used as a source of economic empowerment. “If you have a good amount of plastic, it can be bought from you,” he added.

Some facts about the planting of trees and how they help to fight the climate crisis

Tree-planting power

Planting billions of trees across the world is one of the biggest and cheapest ways of taking carbon out of the atmosphere to help tackle the climate crisis, according to scientists. One recent study estimated that forests and other natural ecosystems could help reduce carbon by more than one-third and keep global warming below 2 °C by 2030.

About 15 billion trees are lost each year due to deforestation, forest management and changes in land use. But a worldwide planting programme could capture up to 100 gigatons of carbon – equivalent to a decade of man-made carbon emissions.

It's why we're on a tree-planting mission here at OVO. Over the next year, we plan to plant around 900,000 trees with our partners, The Woodland Trust and I Dig Trees.

Over a 10 year growth period, each tree will absorb around 60kg of carbon – so overall, the trees we plant on behalf of our members will absorb around 54,000 tonnes of carbon. That’s about the equivalent of the carbon footprint created by 49,000 people flying from London to New York!

Trees purify the air

Trees don’t just munch carbon – they also produce oxygen. In fact, one tree can produce enough oxygen for four people!

But they don’t just enrich the air we breathe. They also purify it. Trees are able to absorb pollutant gases such as nitrogen oxides, ozone, ammonia and sulfur dioxide. It’s another reason why a walk in a forest makes us feel so good.

When it comes to towns and cities, trees can combat many of the effects of air pollution, if planted in large enough numbers. With more than 3 million people dying worldwide each year from illnesses linked to air pollution, that’s a potentially powerful solution. In the UK alone, pollution removal through vegetation is estimated to save us around £1 billion in avoided health damage costs, with 27,800 fewer life years lost and 1,900 fewer premature deaths per year.

Trees lower the air temperature

Benefits of planting trees

Trees aren’t called nature’s air conditioners for nothing! Heavily built-up urban areas can trap excess heat, so trees are often planted in cities to help control temperatures.

But how do they cool the air? In two different ways. Firstly, a tree’s canopy acts like a parasol, blocking out up to 90% of the sun’s radiation and cooling the ground beneath us. And secondly, they use a process called evapotranspiration to block radiation from the sun before it hits the ground.

When the sun’s rays hit a tree’s canopy, they cause water to evaporate from the leaves, creating a cooling effect that can decrease local air temperatures by several degrees. Yes, just like us, trees ‘sweat’ when they’re hot – and that action plays its own small but very welcome role in regulating the temperature of our environment.

Trees help prevent flooding

Like most living things, trees need water to survive – and they can drink a lot! In a single day, a large tree can consume 100 gallons of the stuff. That fact means they help limit flooding from heavy rain – especially in low-lying areas like river plains.

By helping the ground absorb more water, and by holding soil together with their roots, trees can also reduce the risk of erosion and property damage from flash floods. And with extreme weather and the risk of flooding on the rise, that can only be a good thing!

Trees help sustain wildlife

With many species under increasing threat from climate change, native trees play a vital role in sustaining life. They create habitats for all kinds of wildlife – from squirrels and bats, to bees, owls and woodpeckers.

Trees add to local biodiversity, becoming both a food source and a natural habitat for wildlife. Adding a single tree to a pasture, for example, could raise the number of bird species from near zero to 80. And in greater numbers, they attract even more endangered and at-risk species.

That’s also important when you consider the value of wildlife for us humans. From pollinating our plants to eating pests like mosquitoes and mice, trees support wildlife’s survival, and encourage it to thrive. Read our guide to rewilding to learn more about why it’s important to restore the native ecosystems in our wildlife.

Trees are good for our health!

Trees have been proven to do everything from helping lower stress to raising property values, and believe it or not, even fighting crime. Yes, trees really are super-heroes.

Studies have shown that patients with views of trees heal faster and with fewer complications. Children with ADHD show reduced symptoms with access to nature. And exposure to trees and nature has also been proven to reduce mental fatigue and help concentration. So maybe skip that third coffee and go in search of your nearest oak!

As for the crime statistics, violent and antisocial behavior has been shown to be more common in neighborhoods and homes without trees. It’s thought that trees and landscaping have a calming effect, helping to reduce levels of aggression and fear.

It’s part of our nature to like trees – and science has proven that just looking at them can make us feel calmer, happier and more creative. This may be a result of something called biophilia, which means an innate affinity for nature – but it goes even further.

When we’re exposed to certain chemicals released by trees (known as phytoncides), research reveals everything from reduced blood pressure and anxiety to increased pain threshold, and even an increase of anti-cancer proteins. The tree-huggers were right all along!

Read more about the impact of climate change on mental health, how trees can combat it.

Trees improve soil quality

When it comes to agriculture, trees play a vital role. They reduce soil erosion, improve fertility and give soil more moisture. Fallen tree leaves also turn into valuable nutrients for tree growth, and support microorganism development.

Trees are also pretty handy for mopping up soil pollutants. One maple tree can remove 60 milligrams of cadmium, 140 mg of chromium and 5,200 mg of lead from the soil per year.

Studies have also shown that farm runoff contains up to 88 percent less nitrate and 76 percent less phosphorus after flowing through a forest.

Trees can lower your energy bills

And finally, yes, you read that right. Trees can actually help to reduce your energy bills!

That’s because when they’re planted strategically, they give you shade in the summer, reducing the need for fans and air conditioning. For maximum effect, plant trees to shade the east and west sides of your home.

In winter months, trees act as a windbreak, helping protect your home from the cold. Evergreen trees planted on the north side of your home and shrubs planted around the foundation will reduce the cooling effects of winter winds

It’s estimated that planting trees and shrubs can save you up to 25 percent on your energy bills. Welcome to another one of nature’s gifts!