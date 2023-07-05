Farmers In Nimba Endorse Weah’s Re-Election Bid

By Melvin Zawolo Doloquee / Nimba County

MONROVIA-Over four thousand farmers in Nimba County over the weekend endorsed the re-election bid of President George M. Weah.

The Nimba County residents gathered in Beadatuo Old Town in Buu-YAO, District Number Five over the weekend for the endorsement ceremony of President George Weah. The farmers endorsed President Weah to contest the October 10, 2023 Presidential and legislative Elections.

The Nimba County Farmers Association said their decision to support the re-election bid of President Weah is to enable the Liberian leader to continue his support to the agricultural sector in the county. The farmers boasted of having access to a road network in District#5 something that has help them to easily get their produces from farm to market.

Reading the endorsement statement on behave of the Nimba County Farmers Association, Estella Roberts on behalf of her colleagues, commended the continuous efforts of President Weah in advancing agricultural development and rural empowerment under his administration. She added tha farmers in Nimba County have witnessed significant achievements in the agricultural sector.

The Nimba County Farmers Association appreciated President Weah for the steps taken to Improve the livelihood of farmers and promote sustainable farming practices.

They outlined some key achievements and challenges facing the farming sector but expressed gratitude for the establishment of the smallholders transformation and agribusiness revitalization project ( STAR -P) and rural economic Transformation project ( RETRAP) initiatives among others.

Our correspondent said, the Nimba County Farmers Association boasted of improved access to agricultural inputs, and the government’s commitment in providing farmers with high-quality seeds fertilizers, and farming equipment which has resulted in increased productivity and improve crop yields, which has greatly benefited farmers in the county.

The Nimba County Farmers Association pointed out that in the agricultural sector in the County, market access and value chain development efforts have been made to connect farmers with markets in both domestic and international through the establishment of market linkages and the promotion of value-added agricultural products. She added that farmers have been able to secure better prices for their products than in the past thus, ultimately improving their incomes.

Speaking further, the Nimba County Farmers Association extended thanks to the government for the establishment of the STAR-P and RETRAP initiatives which they said played a vital role in transforming the lives of farmers in the county.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nimba County Farmers Association, Mr. Bories B Barlea disclosed that the various initiatives have provided training, and resources and empowered farmers to improve their productivity and income.

He said the Nimba County Farmers Association stands firmly behind the re-election bid of President Weah. “We the farmers are confident that under your leadership, the agricultural sector will continue to thrive, benefiting not only farmers but also the entire nation he added.”

Chairman Bories Barlea, named farmers in the county value-chain as cash crop cooperatives, cereal crops cooperatives, oil palm cooperatives and animal husbandry cooperatives, and vegetable cooperatives, among others.

“We appreciate the steps taken to improve the livelihood of farmers and promote sustainable farming practices in the country; according to him, by equipping farmers with the necessary tools and techniques, the association will strive to increase productivity and improve the quality of agricultural products. Additionally, the Nimba United Farmers Association actively engaged in advocacy efforts to promote the interest of its members, he added.”

He pledged the Nimba County Farmers Association of their commitment to sustainable agriculture practice and environmental conservation recognizing the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations.

Accepting the farmers’ endorsement, CDC Nimba County Chairman, Reginald Mehn alongside Musa Konneh, Vice Chairman for mobilization of the party lauded the Nimba County Farmers Association for being supportive of the re-election bid of President Weah. They pledged their support towards the reelection of President George Weah.