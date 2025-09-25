MONROVIA-Mr. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority has told graduates of the Seku Ibrahim Sheriff Elementary, Junior & Senior High School located in the J.J.Y Community in Gardnerville that, failure is not the opposite of success but, it is part of success and encouraged the graduates to pursuit higher education if they are to live quality life..

Serving as Keynote Speaker at the 9th Senior High School on Sunday September 21, 2025, the NPA boss admonished the Class of 2025 that they will fail at some point in their lives but they should accept it adding that at the same time, they must also be award that they will lose and fall but must remember to rise stronger each time they fall.

Dukuly challenged the graduates to remain focus in building their potential and capacity for national development transformation of Liberia in the near future stating that high school education is the foundation to advance their education sojourn to another level in the society.

Making reference in the Holly Book of the Qur’an, the NPA Boss said, “The Qur’an reminds us in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 286: layukalifu Allahu nafaan illa wasaha and also interpreted as “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear.” He added, “Indeed, each of you has faced trials and triumphs, balancing studies with prayers, nurturing friendships, and building resilience, you leave here not just as scholars, but as compassionate individuals grounded in the values of empathy, kindness, and faith; graduation is not the end, it is the beginning of responsibility.”

According to him, today Liberia cries out for doctors, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators who will heal our people, rebuild our economy, and reimagine our future and them encouraged not be spectators in this nation’s journey but, they must be the torchbearers of change & innovation to succeed.

He noted that, graduates, stand at the threshold of destiny, equipped with knowledge, courage, and the faith that your dreams are valid and advised them to be discipline and keep you focused when distractions arise.

The NPA boss told the graduates to be the greatness that lies not in what you take, but in what you give as well as to have Integrity because without it, knowledge and success are empty shells.

He pointed out that the Class of 2025 began this journey uncertain, yet determined now, confident, resilient, and ready to step into adulthood, and said, “May you be blessed with abundant opportunities, may your dreams become reality, and may your confidence turn heads wherever you go.”

He also told the graduates that, the Class of 2025, “Record every lesson, record every failure, record every victory, and most importantly, never stop believing that your dreams are attainable and that your destinies are within reach.”

“Class of 2025, remember always: Liberia is not waiting for miracles from abroad, it is waiting for you. It is waiting for your talents, your discipline, it is waiting for your commitment to good citizenship.” He used the occasion to urged them to carry their cargo of dreams across the seas of life and dock them in the harbor of transformation.

He also told them to stand tall, think big, act boldly, and write their names in the book of history as the generation that turned potential into prosperity; as the generation that question the idea that we used to be first but why are we behind today.

“Go forth with pride, humility, and purpose. Believe in yourselves, trust in Allah’s plan, and always remember to think, love, and build Liberia.” The NPA boss then lauded parents and guardians of the school for supporting their children adding, “Your sacrifices, seen and unseen, have carried the graduates to this day.”

Meanwhile, the Principal of the Seku Ibrahim Sheriff Elementary, Junior & Senior High School located in the J.J.Y Community in Gardnerville Alhaji Varmunyan S. Sheriff acknowledged that the school is one of the best schools in Liberia which has educated several Liberians over the years and they are contributing toward nation building.

Alhaji. Sheriff stated that the education of Liberian Children should always be prioritized at all times for the betterment of the country and expressed joy over the performance of 47 students of the school who set the WASSCE exams and all passed successfully.

He recognized and honored and also certificated certain parents who started sending their children to the school from kindergarten level to their graduation as well as thanking their parents for standing with their children to obtain quality education.