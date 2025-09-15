Ex-Student Leaders Take UL Board To Task

Two former Student Leaders, Eddie Jarwolo and Martin Kollie, have taken University of Liberia (UL) Administration to task over threats of suspending students politics, urging the administration to fix the problem instead of issuing threats.

UL Board of Trustees last Friday reaffirmed its 2024 decision to suspend all student political activities on campus, due to what it termed recent violent incidents at both Capitol Hill and Fendall campuses.

The decision has been met with sharp criticism from the pro-democracy advocates and former student leaders, who view the move as an infringement on students’ rights.

Writing on his official Facebook page during the weekend, Mr. Eddie D. Jarwolo, who heads NAYMOTE-Liberia as Executive Director, criticized the decision as “undemocratic.”

Instead, he called on the UL authorities to seek dialogue instead of repression.

“Fix the problem, not threaten the students,” Jarwolo wrote. “The students have raised legitimate issues, including demands for reversing the vacation school policy, addressing add-and-drop registration problems, improving campus facilities, investigating illegal dismissals, ensuring transparency, empowering campus police, reviewing employment practices, and reconstituting the Board of Trustees.”

Mr. Jarwolo said silencing students instead of addressing these grievances undermines their constitutional rights.

He noted that “As a former student leader, I support SUP. The Board of Trustees should be held accountable for failing to address the concerns of students and improve conditions on campus.”

Adding his voice to the issue was exiled Liberian activist and former Student Unification Party (SUP) leader Martin Kollie.

He scolded UL Board of Trustees headed by Senator Numene Bartekwa of Grand Kru County.

He wrote: “Dear Mr. Board Chairman Senator Numene Bartekwa, you have no authority to ban student politics. Y’all have failed to improve and financially support the U.L. The students have every right to speak out and protest. Can your children sit in that dirt to learn?”

The Board said its decision by citing repeated disruptions to academic activities and violent confrontations between students and security forces on September 1 and September 11, 2025.

It has instructed the administration to immediately suspend students involved in the clashes pending investigation and directed the creation of a Standing Disciplinary Committee to enforce regulations in line with the Student Handbook.

