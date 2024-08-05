Ex-EPS Officers To Protest Today

Liberia-Former officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) numbering about 100 in number have threatened to take to the streets today in a protest against what they termed wrongful dismissal and the failure to receive their salaries.

The protest announcement was made by Godfrey Weah, spokesman for the dismissed officers.

Titled “Kill One, Kill All,” Weah told a local radio the protest seeks to pressure President Boakai to address their grievances.

He said: “We are calling for action. We took the EPS to court, but the EPS boss refused to attend the court hearing.”

Spokesman Weah also said the officers have the feeling that their rights have been trampled upon, warning that they would walk to the offices of EPS Director Sam Gaye to discuss their situation.

“We are going to see our boss. It is our right to confront him about why he has not paid us,” he stated.

Weah also indicated mentioned that the group had attempted to summon Gaye to court a second time, but he failed to appear,” he said.

Weah further warned that their former boss will be responsible for any trouble if he chooses to uses force to push them away.

The Boakai administration, as part of its socalled streamlining government initiative, got rid of thousands of citizens employed by the former Weah administration, an action that angered the Congress for Democratic Change, including former President Weah.