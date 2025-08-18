Ex-Chief Justice Unhappy With Retirement Age

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Othello Sarewh Nimely

Former Chief Justice of Liberia, Cllr. Francis S. Korkpor, has called for critical constitutional amendment that would affect the constitutional retirement law that requires Chief Justice and judges to resign at age 70, describing it disadvantageous to them.

Cllr. Korkpor argued that many retired Chief Justices were strong and had the capability to perform their duties but had to step down due to the retirement age limits, something he strongly believes is unfair.

‎Justice Korkpor said justices on the Supreme Court Bench do have great deal of experience, and should be allowed to continue until at the time they are unable to perform their responsibilities.

‎ He argued that bringing in new justices often requires additional time for them to learn the law and understand the workings of the Supreme Court.

In a joint interview with reporters on Friday, following the official retirement ceremony of former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Cllr. Korkpor stressed the need for an amendment to the retirement law.

“Maybe there should be an amendment,” he remarked.

‎The constitutional lawyer however praised his successor, Justice retired Yuoh, as “strong and ready to do the job,” but was compelled to retire because of age.

‎‎Cllr. Korkpor, who served as Chief Justice from 2013 to 2022, emphasized that justices should only be required to retire when they are unable to perform their duties, not based on age.

‎Former Chief Justice Yuoh retired on August 15, 2025, and is succeeded by His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, who was commissioned at the Executive Mansion, enabling him to assume his duties immediately.

‎‎Whether the recommendations from former Korkpor will be considered in the coming days or years remains a matter of national discussion.