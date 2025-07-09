EU: ECOWAS Legislators Advocate 20% Budget

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and its National Authorizing Office (MFDP/NAO), is proud to announce major strides under the “Light Up South-East Liberia” (LUSE) electrification program, funded by the European Union (EU) through its 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

Recent weeks have seen remarkable progress in Greenville, Buchanan, and Barclayville, three cities long deprived of reliable electricity access.

On June 16, 2025, citizens of Greenville City, Sinoe County, welcomed the offloading of 24 truckloads with monopoles delivered from Monrovia. Excavation works are now ongoing in Murrayville Township, where a solar field is being developed.

Alongside this, construction of a 2-megawatt mini hydro power plant has begun on the Sinoe River Rapids. Both projects are being funded by the EU.

