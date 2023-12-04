EPS Boss Shifts Blame On James Helb

The Director of the Executive Protection Services (EPS) Trokon Roberts has distanced the heads of the entity from the alleged stolen money from the EPS Development Fund Account.

He said information circulating in the media of money being stolen from that account has no link to the heads of the entity because they are not signatories to the EPS Development Fund Account.

Speaking with journalists Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Monrovia, the EPS boss said the account was created to afford employees the opportunity to accumulate savings and create credit facilities for themselves, from which they can obtain loans for productive and provident purposes at a fair interest rate of 5%.

Roberts explained that the account was managed by a team of five (5) persons with its activities monitored by a team of three Board Members as observers and auditors.

“Those who headed the management team were, James Helb (Chairman), Alex Togba (Co-Chair), Tony Morris (Credit Manager), James Paye (Financial Secretary) and Joseph Weah (General Secretary). The Board members were, Esther P. Chea (Chairperson), Emmanuel Wesseh, and Stephen Morgan,” the EPS boss revealed.

He disclosed that the law creating the account clearly states that the management has no signatory to the development fund account.

However, he alleged that James Helb, Chairman of the Development fund Committee is responsible for withdrawal of the alleged missing money from the account. “I am saying that I and my immediate lieutenants know nothing about this thing,” he stated.

The EPS boss revealed that when the situation took place, he ordered an audit that uncovered lots of discrepancies with the account that the entire administration and stakeholders of the entity were unaware.

The EPS Boss said his administration has no control over the day-to-day activities of the Development Fund Account.

For his part, Prince Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General for Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and Interpol Affairs of the Liberia National Police (LNP) narrated that, “We were informed that the Executive Protection Services had discovered some unusual transactions in the account of the EPS Development Fund at United Bank of Africa (UBA). Names were called, and I did not sit at the Headquarters of the LNP but made it possible to get further details on the matter.”

After gathering information from the EPS on the matter, Mulbah said the LNP established that Helb has left Liberia for Ghana.

He noted that the police will collaborate with its counterparts to ensure that Helb is arrested and brought back to Liberia for prosecution. Reports say that Helb is current in Accra, Ghana.

Mulbah disclosed that the LNP will engage the court to subpoena UBA Bank to give information on how the money was withdrawn from the account.