EPA Threatens To Restrict Churches, Mosques

By: Jamesetta D. Williams

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has embarked on a strong action against loud noises pollution around the city and communities.

EPA in a statement noted that too much noise from churches, mosques, nightclubs, street DJs, bars and other sources are disturbing the public.

According to EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey yarkpawolo, they are now preparing new rules that will regulate the use of loudspeakers in both private and public areas. He added noise pollution is becoming a serious problem and people need to be mindful of how much sound they are making, especially late at night.

Yarkpawolo stressed that the plan is not only targeting nightclubs and street DJs, but also religious places including churches and mosques that sometimes disturb residents with long hours of loudspeakers.

“We are calling on institutions including bars, night clubs, and religious centers to control their sound before the new regulation comes into effect. ED Yarkapawolo added. He did not disclose when the enforcement will begin but warned that action will be taken soon to protect communities from excessive noise.