EPA Presents Liberia’s Draft Carbon Policy To Pres. Boakai

Yesterday, the EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo presented Liberia’s draft carbon policy at the Executive Mansion-a key step in developing the nation’s climate law and positioning Liberia for active participation in the global carbon market.

A National Dialogue is set for August 21–22 in Ganta, Nimba County, bringing together government, civil society, academia, and development partners to review and refine the policy before its official validation.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai praised the EPA, the National Climate Change Steering Committee and Secretariat, the Board of Directors, and the Policy Council for their efforts, expressing his hope for a final framework that ensures transparency, accountability, and fair benefits for forest-dependent communities.