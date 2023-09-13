Entrust Me With Another Term

As President George M. Weah and his campaign team continue to tour the central Liberian county of Bong, the Liberian leader has pleaded with citizens of the country to entrust him with another.

Responding to a petition from Bong County citizens in Totota, President Weah called on them to entrust him with another term in order to enable his administration complete projects across the country, including many in Bong County.

“The same thing we are doing, that the same thing the opposition is telling you that they will do. So, when they come to you don’t listen to them,” he said. President Weah then lauded the citizens for making his government special in 2017 by giving them their vote.

President Weah expressed excitement over the petition statement read by the first time voters and awarded the spokesperson full scholarship to attend any university of her choice in the country.

“During our campaign tour the chairman and I take note of children who come up to read fluently and give them special rewards,” he added.

President Weah maintained that as a child who came up from the ghetto, he is a gift to the country just as the citizens themselves are gifts to him. He stated that he has come to join Bong County to put the country on the right trajectory.

“In 2017, I never came to you with anything yet you voted for me so how much more you can see tangibles. Give me a second term and I will do more. I want to be on record that following my 12 years people will see more tangibles,” he said.

The citizens mostly the first time voters in Liberia’s third vote-rich county of Bong and several others assured President Weah that they will cast their votes for him to get a one round victory in the October 10 Presidential and legislative Elections.

Speaking in Totota Monday at a grand political rally, the Spokesperson for the first time voters outlined several reasons for which all first time voters would support President Weah one round victory in October.

She named road connectivity, free students tuition up to tertiary level, construction of health facilities, market structures and job opportunity, among many others, as meaningful developments undertaken by the Weah-led administration.

The first time voters through a petition further expressed excitement over the level peace and opportunity given to young people across the country with the hope that when the president is given a second term, more will be done to empower the their generations.

For her part, presenting a symbiotic county key to the President at the mass gathering, Bong County Superintendent Madam Esther Yamah Walker said, President Weah has done so much for the Liberian people which qualifies him among the rest to be re-elected.Superintendent Walker further stated, that she will ensure that Bong County gives the president another victory because she wants to see her people benefit from meaningful developments across the county.

At the same time Bong County Marketing Superintendent Mrs. Tumu M. Allen, presenting gifts to President on behalf of the county, said the construction of Salala Market by government is among several markets projects that have been undertaken by government.

According to Mrs. Allen, the market building in Totota is dilapidated and leaking on marketers and their perishable goods, including locally produced farm produce and called on the president to help renovate the facility.

Currently project work on the unfinished most-talked about Madam Sirleaf Market located in Gbarnga is ongoing by government with support from the Japanese Government value at over US$900,000.

Also reading a special petition in Totota Monday, a spokesperson of the United Drivers Union of Lower Bong County, Mr. Mayango Jallah, named the reduction in the fees of driver’s license, cost of obtaining vehicle plates and construction of housing units in Lower Bong as milestone achievements by the president.

Mr. Jallah, on behalf of the union, promised to help the reelection of President Weah for the next six years and then called on the Liberian leader to help his union to complete its modern terminal on the Sanoyea Road in Totota City.

At the same time, CDC Chairman Bong County Chapter, Mr. Augustus Flomo has lauded President Weah for visiting the county and assured the Liberian leader of a one round victory in October.

“Mr. President as you can see today a massive turn out of citizens despite a heavy down pour of rain. This is a clean indication that citizens of Bong are already resolved to re-elect you as their president because you have chosen their daughter as Vice President,” he said.