Embrace, Protect The Peace …Nat’l Day Orator Rallies Liberians

By: Washington Tumay Watson -onewash9@gmail.com

Liberia’s 176th Independence Day Orator, Chief Zanzan Karwor has rallied Liberians to unite and foster peace ahead of the October 10, Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Chief Karwor said to protect and uphold the peace of the country during this electoral process, every political actor must adhere to the elections law of the country which governs the process.

During his oration, the Chairman of the Traditional Council and Elders of Liberia said one of the factors that have the propensity to push the country into conflict after elections is the announcing of results by political parties that are not clothed with the responsibility to announce the election results.

According to him, it is the poll watchers who most of the times give inaccurate information to their respective political parties which usually lead to misunderstanding.

The National Orator noted that the law provides that it is only the National Elections Commission that is clothed with the authority to conduct the elections and announce the results.

Chief Karwor pointed out that for Liberia to conduct a successful election in October of this year; it requires the involvement and collective efforts of every Liberian to maintain the peace Liberians continue to enjoy since the end of the devastating civil conflict in 2003.

He rallied Liberians to maintain the peace they enjoy today by avoiding confusion especially during these times of national elections.

Chief karwor reminded Liberians that the history of Liberia begins with the traditional elders and as such, the country has returned to the traditional people of the land.

Speaking further, Chief Karwor expressed gratitude to President George Weah and his government for the level of transformative development across the country.

He named the construction of roads and the availability of vehicles and motorcyclists for chiefs, including hospitals and ambulances for the 15 counties among others.

The traditional leader used his oration to urge opposition political party leaders who have the ambition to become president to engage in providing vehicles and motorcyclists for chiefs as the president did not only call on them to support their political ambition.

He disclosed that the cultural and traditional laws mandate the chiefs to always support their leaders and the chiefs are in full support of the reelection of President George Weah.

The National Orator further narrated that it was President Weah who ensured that every unfinished developmental project by his predecessors was completed making reference to the Executive Mansion that got destroyed on the Independence Day in 2006 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.