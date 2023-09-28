Embrace Opportunity In These Digital Age

By: Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

Liberia’s former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister,Elias Shoniyin has called on Ghanaian teachers to see digital teaching as the most essential way of gathering and giving out knowledge in these centuries.

Mr. Shoniyin said if teachers in Ghana embrace the opportunity of the digital era, it will increase their timeless principles of teaching.

He maintained that it is good to nurture outstanding teachers who are not skilled in technology but passionate advocates for the transformative power of education.

Speaking at the 2023 Outstanding Teacher’s Summit in Ghana, Liberia’s former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister noted that digitalizing the teaching is not just about technology but navigating that technology through an inspired mindset and empowering students to become critical thinkers, problem solvers, and responsible citizens should be paramount in carrying on their instructional duties.

“To the world, you may be just another teacher but to us, you are our hero. We respect you for what you have done for us all through many years. We seize this moment to acknowledge a symbol of appreciation and continue to illustrate the path of knowledge “. He added.

The former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister then reminded the gathering of the essential pivotal role an outstanding teacher plays in shaping the future of nations adding that it is not just a mere dispenser of knowledge, but a sculptor of young minds, change atachangechange and a beacon of inspiration.

He further stressed that in this digital age, information is abundant and easily accessible and teachers are no longer conveyors of facts but rather guides, mentors and facilitators of critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity.

The 2023 Outstanding Teacher’s Summit is being held under the theme, “Nurturing Outstanding Teachers in the Digital Age” and is taking place in Ghana.