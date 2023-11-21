Ellen Congratulates Boakai

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has congratulated her former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai over his victory in the 2023 presidential runoff election.

According to the Office of Liberia’s President-elect, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to her former number two, former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for winning the Presidency ahead of incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

Mr. George Saah, the President-elect’s personal Communications Officer, said Mr. Boakai’s former boss, Madam Sirleaf, has among other words specifically wished him well with these prayerful lyrics. “Joe congratulations. May God guide you as you lead the nation.” Saah didn’t say whether it was a phone call made to Ambassador Boakai or other mean, he however, posted this release with the President-elect having a phone to his ear as if on the phone with someone.

President Sirleaf, who is an active X (formerly Twitter) user, usually posts on her X page things that are dear to her heart. She is yet to post this congratulatory message to her X page. A lookup on her twitter account to ascertain whether she has this message there among her recent posts proved futile. Her latest post was made on November 17, 2023 and the news of her congratulatory message was released on November 18, 2023.