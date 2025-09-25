Elephant Rampages In Cape Mount

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-Farmers in Bomi-hood, a town in Grand Cape Mount County are raising fresh concerns over routine elephant incursions that they say have disrupted farming activities for years, destroying crops and threatening the very survival of their communities.

Community members told reporters that the repeated invasions by elephants have left many families struggling, as fields are being damaged during feeding raids, leaving behind heavy losses for households that rely almost entirely on farming.

The problem, they explained, has worsened in recent years since the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) imposed a hunting ban, eliminating an alternative source of food and income for rural residents.

“We used to depend on both hunting and farming to feed our families and educate our children. But with hunting banned, farming is all we have and now elephants are taking that from us,” said Mr. Armah Kamara, a longtime resident.

Another resident, Mr. Sumo Dolo, recounted his personal loss, describing the destruction of his plantain and rice fields as devastating.

“I invested heavily this year, but large parts of my crops were damaged overnight by elephants. It is frustrating and frightening. I have children to feed and send to school,” he explained, while appealing to government for assistance. “

Farmers say the situation is creating mounting hardship, as they lack the resources to recover from repeated losses. Many are now calling on national government and relevant stakeholders to urgently intervene.

Suggestions from the community include, compensation schemes for farmers whose crops are destroyed, livelihood diversification programs to reduce dependence on farming alone, empowerment initiatives such as small business support and training, long-term wildlife management strategies to prevent conflict between humans and elephants, including community-based monitoring.

Residents stressed that without such interventions, families will continue to sink deeper into poverty while food insecurity worsens.

For now, the people of Bomi-hood remain hopeful that authorities will not overlook their plight but will act swiftly to bring relief and long-term solutions to their growing struggle.