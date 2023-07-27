Elections Will Be Credible …Weah Assures At Nat’l Day Celebration

President George M. Weah has vowed that the conduct of the October 10, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections will be credible and will meet all national and international standards.

In a special message to Liberians at program marking the observance of Liberia’s 176th Independence Anniversary held at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia yesterday, President Weah noted, “Today, I reiterate, with renewed resolve, my commitment to patriotically discharge the responsibilities imposed on me as your leader, in the promotion and preservation of the fundamental rights and freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution, and to strive to create an atmosphere that is conducive to the free and unrestricted right to exercise your franchise in a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive process.”

He added, “I promise that the conduct of the October 10th General and Presidential Elections will be credible, and will meet all national and international standards.

The Liberian Chief Executive furthered, “Although I am the Chief Executive Administrator of the country, the success we are promising does not rest with me alone. The inclusiveness of this exercise requires the full and committed participation of all our citizens and friendly partners.”

He said, “Above all, it requires the unreserved commitment of those political stakeholders who are vying for positions in these forthcoming elections, as well as their followers. It should be understood that, while our individual and collective political interests are uppermost, those desires should not be put above the interest and general well-being of the country, which is indeed our collective interest.”

President Weah noted that after long and bitter years in the wilderness of anarchy, Liberians should know the value of peace adding, “I am happy that since August 18, 2003, when leaders of various factions and interests made a solemn affirmation to end violence by signing the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Accra, Ghana, Liberians have demonstrated their resolve never to resort to violence or go to war to settle their grievances. All leaders since then, including me, have upheld the pledge to uphold the peace and keep our country stable and progressive.”

He called on the citizens to be proud of themselves and their country to be proud of preserving the sovereignty and cohesive integrity of Africa’s first and oldest republic. He lauded Liberia’s friends, partners, and foreign residents for assisting the country to uphold and defend our sovereignty.

“Our combined fortitude and patriotic commitment are an inspiration of hope for the future of a Liberia that will rise and remain a bastion of positive history in Africa and the world,” Weah pointed out.

He added, “As we look to the future, we do so with hope and optimism. We have come a long way, and I firmly believe that the best days of our nation are yet to come. Our journey toward prosperity and progress is far from over, but I am confident that, together, we will continue to develop the spirit of love, unity, and reconciliation that will propel us forward as a nation-state.”

“Today, on this auspicious occasion of the 176th anniversary of our beloved Republic of Liberia, we gather here at the historic Centennial Memorial Pavilion to celebrate another significant milestone in our nation’s history. With hearts full of gratitude and reflection, we thank the Almighty God for guiding us through 176 years of independence as a sovereign nation and people,” the Liberian leader intimated.

He furthered, “As we stand here today, we cannot ignore the shadows cast by the checkered past of our nation, particularly the dark chapter of the civil war that destroyed our beloved land for 15 long and painful years. We remember the lives lost and the countless families torn apart, with over a quarter of a million Liberians perishing, and more than 1.5 million displaced, both at home and abroad. It is a stark reminder of the cost of division and discord.”

Weah pointed out, “Yet, amidst the ruins of that time, we have persevered, united by a common purpose and an unwavering determination to rebuild our nation. We have proven that what unites us as Liberians is far stronger than what divides us.”

“Today, we celebrate not just the anniversary of our independence but also the resilience of our people who, through all challenges, have clung to the hope of a united and prosperous Liberia. On this day, I extend my sincere gratitude to our fellow Liberians for their tenacity and commitment to preserving our statehood and sovereignty despite our internal differences. It is this unity and determination that have enabled us to overcome the darkest of times and move toward a brighter future,” President Weah said.

Concluding, President Weah noted, “Let us continue to stand tall with pride for our nation’s achievements, and let us march forward with renewed resolve to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Together, united as one people, we will build a Liberia that continues to shine as a beacon of hope and progress in Africa and the world.”